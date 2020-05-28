fifa-and-nba2k-among-new-games-added-to-luckbox

Esports fans can now bet on FIFA and NBA2K at Luckbox after more new games were added to the platform.

Rocket League and Rainbow Six Siege have also been added to the site, taking the total number of games available at Luckbox to 13.

With COVID-19 outbreak cancelling traditional sports, there has been a huge spike in the number of fans looking to bet on FIFA and NBA2K in the early part of 2020.

Esports betting volumes have increased 20-fold, during lockdown, with FIFA and NBA2K accounting for 85% of that growth.

Luckbox Head of Esportsbook Metodi Zaburtov said: “The lack of traditional sports during the current crisis has clearly prompted fans to look elsewhere for their entertainment.

“It makes sense that they are attracted to the games they are most familiar with – sport sims such as FIFA and NBA2K. These are games where they understand the rules, they know the teams and they are familiar with the betting markets.

“Industry-wide, there has been a massive increase in the betting volume on FIFA and NBA2K and, while these games are not established esports such as CS:GO or Dota, they could prove to provide a fantastic gateway to introduce sports fans to the world of esports betting.”

The esports industry is among the few to thrive during the lockdown period, with Luckbox in particular reporting a significant uptick in results.

Luckbox has seen a 500% increase in bets since lockdown started, turnover has risen to almost 13 times that seen in November 2019, while deposits are up 10x since then.

It has accelerated Luckbox’s plans to go public and the company is preparing to list on the TSX-V in the coming weeks.

About Luckbox

Luckbox offers legal, real-money betting, live streams and stats on 13 esports. Luckbox was built by a team combining vast experience in the igaming industry and a passion for esports to offer players a unique and legal CS:GO betting, Dota 2 and League of Legends betting. Real Time Games Holding Limited – the company behind the Luckbox brand – holds a full licence under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Gaming Supervision Commission. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.