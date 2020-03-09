Industry announcement and partnership roundup – March 2-8, 2020

BUSINESS

In the fast moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

XPRESS Gaming delivers Salsa Technology games onto its platform

Salsa Technology has signed an agreement with XPRESS Gaming to integrate its award-winning Video Bingos onto the platform.

XPRESS Gaming’s Project Manager Ali Kasko commented on the deal: “XPRESS Gaming is pleased to add Salsa Technology’s great content, amazing slots and bingo games to expand worldwide presence. It’s a pleasure to work with the professional Salsa team and we are looking forward to making these great games available via our ever-growing portfolio.”

Yggdrasil bolsters Betsson Group partnership to enter Lithuania

Yggdrasil, the innovative online gaming solutions provider, has further strengthened its partnership with Betsson Group by extending its content distribution deal to the Betsafe brand in Lithuania for an exclusive six month period.

Betsson’s Lithuania brand will have access to Yggdrasil’s extensive content portfolio from the beginning of April. Ciara Nic Liam, Product Director at Betsson Group, said: “Yggdrasil’s games have been very popular among our customers across all markets since day one of our partnership and we know Lithuania will be no different.”

Videoslots adds Quickspin offerings to Battle Of Slots

Leading online casino Videoslots.com has further enhanced its innovative Battle Of Slots product with the addition of content from specialist slots provider Quickspin.

William Ahlberg, Head of Casino at Videoslots.com, said: “Battle Of Slots is a hugely popular tool and it’s important we continue to add the latest content in order to keep it fresh and engaging.

“Quickspin has a reputation of being one of the best suppliers in the iGaming industry and we are delighted to be able to add its content onto Battle Of Slots. It’s certainly a great addition.”

Pronet Gaming enhances portfolio with Golden Race

Pronet Gaming has agreed a deal to integrate Golden Race’s full portfolio of online and retail virtual sport offerings to its next generation platform.

Bobby Longhurst, Pronet Gaming CCO, said: “Virtual sports have quickly become a must-have vertical for operators in a number of markets and we’re delighted to work with Golden Race to broaden our platform product offering.

Swintt strikes deal with Condor Gaming

Malta-based game provider Swintt continue to soar as they announce a partnership agreement with operator Condor Gaming.

Oliver de Bono, COO at Condor Gaming said: “Since first meeting Swintt we have found their portfolio of products very exciting and we are delighted to announce this partnership. Their diverse range of content and gamification tools aligns perfectly with our strategy while enabling great experiences for our players and anticipated growth in 2020.”

BlueOcean Gaming strikes a deal with Kalamba games

BlueOcean Gaming has partnered with Kalamba Games in a deal that will see the supplier’s entire portfolio available on the Gamehub aggregation platform.

Dejan Jović, CEO at BlueOcean Gaming, said: “Kalamba Games is surely a great addition to our existing Gamehub offering. We are confident that operators will appreciate such high-quality games, with superbly executed design, including math, art, animation and sound.”

