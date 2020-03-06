Hospitality boss wants Congress to give tax breaks for the coronavirus

CASINO

Concern over the coronavirus grabbing hold in the U.S. has already forced a number of states, as well as casino operators, to alter their daily routines. California has declared a state of emergency after seeing its first coronavirus-related death and Nevada is beginning to feel the pinch as the virus lands in Las Vegas. Travel and domestic tourism are taking a hit as a result, and one hospitality boss is turning to Congress for some relief before things get out of control. Casino.org reports that the CEO of HotelPlanner.com, Tim Hentschel, wants Congress to authorize temporary tax breaks for travelers so they’ll have an incentive to get out of the house.

Hentschel believes that Congress should help the industry rebound, asserting that the economic damage has already been done. While the government has bailed out industries in the past, offering billions of dollars in stimulus to vehicle manufacturers and more, the executive wants the relief to go directly to consumers. He explains, “The coronavirus was an unforeseen tragedy that posed inevitable consequences that aren’t the fault of any one person. That’s why I’m calling on the government to offer a $2,000 write-off for travel-related expenses to help our industry rebound and give people the freedom to travel.”

Apart from the case seen in California and Nevada, Washington State has already recorded ten deaths attributed to the virus, and Oregon is beginning to see signs, as well, with one casino already forced to halt operations. Off the coast of California also sits a cruise ship that the Golden State won’t let dock after 21 individuals onboard, both crew and passengers, showed signs of possible infection.

The coronavirus has been devastating to Macau’s economy, already reeling from a 2019 that was slower than expected. Revenue has dropped by almost 90%, and Hentschel’s stimulus idea is designed to prevent a similar fate of the US gaming industry. He adds, “Politicians are proposing stimulus packages or cutting interest rates, and these are all measures that would be helpful to the travel industry and economy as a whole as we face the aftermath of the coronavirus.”

Nevada, which is almost completely dependent on tourism for its local economy, is poised to receive drastic cuts in revenue generation. Not only is visitation to casinos and gambling houses dropping, but several big conferences, including those planned by Google, Adobe and the White House, have been canceled in Las Vegas. March is typically a good month for Sin City, but the coronavirus has the potential to cripple the local economy for months to come.

