Coronavirus case sends Nevada casino stocks plummeting

CASINO

The coronavirus epidemic has had a chilling effect on the casino industry in Southeast Asia, and Las Vegas may soon see the same. On March 5, casino stocks began to tumble as the financial markets reacted negatively to the spread of the COVID-19 virus to Nevada.

The first patient in Nevada has tested positive for the coronavirus virus. A man in his 50s has been hospitalized and is now in isolation in southern Nevada. He had reportedly traveled to Washington State, where it is speculated that he had contracted the virus.

This news was devasating for casino operator stocks. Early in the day, it was reported that the Red Rock Resort shares fell by 11.3%, falling to $17.03. As the day went along, the value of the target=”_blank” rel=”noopener nofollow noreferrer”Red Rock Resort stock continued to decline, decreasing 13.86% to a share value of $16.53. MGM Resorts International shares also saw a significant drop in their value as the stock market opened, falling 8.7% to a new price of $21.28. They have also seen a continual decline, falling another 3% to a price value of $20.60.

Other stocks saw a sharp decline as well. Boyd Gaming Corporation dropped 9.3%, falling to $22.43. Wynn Resorts Ltd fell 9.5% to a value of $95.62. The Las Vegas Sands Corporation shares have seen the smallest decline, falling 4.14% this afternoon to a total of $54.88.

By the afternoon, the Dow Jones Industrial average dropped by nearly a thousand points, almost completely erasing the previous day’s gains. The average had soared by over 1200 points on March 4.

“We expect markets to remain volatile,” Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a note. “The unfolding nature of the coronavirus threat—both real and perceived—is not yet quantifiable, and, as such, the current global policy response can’t immediately be judged as sufficient or insufficient for restoring investor confidence in the short term.”

While Las Vegas casinos are bracing for the more bad news, Macau and South Korea are still dealing with the devastating impact coronavirus brings. Macau casinos were forced to close their facilities for 15 days, which resulted in an 87.8% reduction in revenue for February, year over year.

In South Korea, the country’s largest casino is still undergoing a shutdown until March 9. This began on February 23 at the Kangwon Land, the only casino in South Korea where local residents can legally gamble. It is expected that this will cost the casino about $50 million in lost revenue.

Comments