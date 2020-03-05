It’s full steam ahead for BlueRibbon Software as it receives Class 2 Gaming License in Romania

PRESS RELEASES

Malta – Tuesday, March 3, 2020 – B2B marketing platform provider BlueRibbon Software is pleased to announce the procurement of its Class 2 Gaming License in Romania.

Granted by the Romanian National Gambling Office (ONJN), this license enables BlueRibbon to leverage its unique Player Engagement Platform to operators based in the regulated Romanian market. Enhancing player loyalty and brand differentiation, BlueRibbon gives operators the capability to create content agnostic, bespoke player incentives tailor-made to their objectives.

Following its recent collaboration with the leading Romanian online gaming company MaxBet.ro, the online extension of the prominent MaxBet Group, BlueRibbon continues to strengthen its ability to secure additional partnerships with accredited operators, providing them with market-leading gamification tools to reward their players with a new layer of excitement and anticipation during game play.

“Obtaining this reputable certification from the Romanian regulator marks yet another great milestone for us at BlueRibbon, enabling us to deliver our powerful solutions to even more operators and their players across the globe,” said Dan Fischer, co-founder and CMO of BlueRibbon Software.

“We are now more than ever aware of the demand to implement innovative solutions in order to drive the acquisition of new players while retaining existing ones. That being said, BlueRibbon is increasingly committed to providing bespoke solutions using jackpots and tournaments to meet the needs of operators and markets alike, helping them to achieve their business goals.

About BlueRibbon:

BlueRibbon is an independent marketing platform supplying powerful and customizable tools to increase user engagement and cultivate sustainable loyalty. The platform allows operators to unleash the full potential of jackpots to deliver a superior player experience, drive growth and ultimately boost operators bottom line. BlueRibbon partners can also leverage the platform’s unique data insights and powerful back office to build an engaging and rewarding experience for all types of players, allowing them to truly differentiate themselves from their opponents for the very first time. For more information about BlueRibbon Software, visit www.bluerbn.com.

Comments