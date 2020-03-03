Digitain continues global expansion with Portugal and Romania debuts

PRESS RELEASES

Global platform provider strengthens European footprint

27th February 2020 – Leading platform provider Digitain has launched its award-winning product offering in Romania and Portugal.

After receiving dual certifications from one of the UK’s most reputable laboratories, Gaming Associates Europe Limited, Digitain can now provide Portuguese and Romanian partners with its market-leading sportsbook and casino platform.

The move further boosts Digitain’s extensive international reach, with the double bill of Gaming Associates accreditations enabling the company to supply its sportsbook across markets where EU-based regulators do not mandate individual compliance checks.

Nora Galstyan, Compliance Manager at Digitain said: “Going live in Portugal and Romania is another win in our ambitious plans for continued international expansion, with plenty of other exciting market entries also in the pipeline for 2020.

“The debuts allow us to further enlarge our operator network, giving a range of Portuguese and Romanian operators the chance to service their sportsbook with one of the most respected global platforms on the market.”

Providing an intuitive multi-lingual, multi-currency, customisable interface that can be easily integrated, Digitain’s unique APIs allow for a bespoke service with both new and existing platforms for online and land-based operators, wherever they are on the continent.

In total, Digitain’s sportsbook powers over 100 global partners’ betting operations, covers 65 sports, 7,500 leagues, and offers more than 3,000 markets.

It also offers odds on 35,000 live events each month, while its casino solution has 3,000-plus games from major casino suppliers (such as Novomatic, Microgaming, NetEnt and Playson).

For more information, please contact:

Square in the Air Communications

+44 (0) 20 3983 1020

[email protected]

About Digitain

Digitain is a sportsbook and casino platform provider offering best of breed turn-key and white-label solutions. The company’s primary focus is on the regulated European market, with ambitious plans to expand its geographical footprint into the Americas and Asia. It employs more than 700 of the brightest trading minds in the gaming industry (part of a wider workforce of over 1,700 staff) with the aim of providing a one-stop-shop for its customers. The multi-channel Digitain Gaming Platform allows operators to plug-in sportsbook, casino, live dealer and virtual sports modules, and includes an integrated payment gateway, bonus engine, CRM system and dedicated customer support. Its sportsbook product covers 65 sports, taking in 7,500 leagues, and offers more than 3,000 betting markets. It also offers odds on 35,000 live events each month, while its casino solution has 3,000-plus games from major casino suppliers (such as Novomatic, Microgaming, NetEnt and Playson).

Comments