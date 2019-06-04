Blueprint Gaming strikes iGaming Platform partnership

PRESS RELEASES

Supplier’s slots portfolio integrated onto the GameHub

Tuesday 4th June 2019: Leading slots developer Blueprint Gaming has secured a content distribution agreement with iGaming Platform, continuing with its international growth strategy to further enhance its global footprint.

As part of deal, popular Blueprint releases such as Fishin’ Frenzy, King Kong Cash and Wish Upon A Jackpot, as well as its range of Megaways™ titles, under license from Big Time Gaming, have all been integrated onto iGaming Platform’s GameHub.

Moving its content onto the GameHub significantly enhances the slot provider’s international reach, with iGaming Platform’s partner network featuring more than 250 operators in 85 different countries across the globe.

Siôr Walbyoff, Head of Business Development at Blueprint Gaming, said: “Our partnership with iGaming Platform allows us to extend our distribution and reach through its GameHub platform to new customers and territories.

“We’re excited about the partnership and look forward to seeing top performing games such as Diamond Mine, Ted and Buffalo Rising go live across the GameHub network.”

Phil Pearson, Head Of Sales & Account Management at iGaming Platform , said: “We’re proud to be launching Blueprint Gaming’s content on GameHub. They’re one of the biggest names within the industry who have established a reputation for creating a mix of exciting games that players love to experience.

“We’re sure the addition of Blueprint’s branded games, as well its range of Megaways™ titles, will drive greater engagement and deliver further revenues for our operator partners.”

About Blueprint Gaming

Blueprint Gaming is a leading UK based game studio and part of Germany’s Gauselmann Group. It creates exciting slot games for the global online and mobile markets and its games are also available to be played on over 100,000 land-based gaming terminals across the UK, Germany and Italy.

As well as its original content, which has become hugely popular, it has developed successful slots based on a broad range of third party brands, offering players familiarity and operators unique marketing opportunities.

Blueprint Gaming design and development team strives to push creative boundaries in the creation of slots that are as successful for its operating partners as they are entertaining and engaging for its players.

Blueprint is licensed to develop and supply online games by the UK Gambling Commission and Alderney Gambling Control Commission. The company’s slot release The Goonies picked up the “Game of the Year” crown at the Gaming Intelligence Awards 2019.

