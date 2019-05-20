IWG goes live with Austrian Lotteries

PRESS RELEASES

Monday 20th May, 2019: IWG – the award-winning supplier of online, instant win games – has been selected to supply the Austrian Lotteries (Österreichische Lotterien) with its portfolio of games.

Following the initial launch at win2day.at, the gaming site of the Austrian Lotteries, titles from IWG’s portfolio of over 100 games will be regularly added over the coming months giving players an alternative and unique playing experience.

IWG, which has been a successful service provider and supplier of content to lotteries for over a decade, now supplies 14 WLA members all around the world from British Columbia to Pennsylvania and the UK to New Zealand.

The supplier has produced and delivered over 300 high-quality instant win games on desktop and mobile, as well as offering valuable strategic and marketing support to its lottery partners.

Rhydian Fisher, IWG CEO, said “We’re really looking forward to working with the Austrian Lotteries and are proud to help build their online portfolio in Austria.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us to extend our global reach and maintain our position as the leading instant win supplier in the industry.”

Elisabeth Römer-Russwurm at the Austrian Lotteries said: “We’re thrilled to be able to offer our players IWG content and are confident it will prove to be successful here in Austria.

“IWG has a strong reputation in the industry for delivering quality instant win games, and we’re sure our players will really enjoy the new additions to our growing portfolio of entertaining games.”+

About IWG

IWG is a world leader in supplying online, instant win games to lotteries and commercial brands and platforms in the online gaming industry. It has over 15 years’ experience of making top selling, high quality instant win games and the strategic know how to make them work.

IWG has launched over 300 games that perform consistently at the highest level, engaging and retaining players while driving excellent results for customers. It has the knowledge to deliver a winning portfolio of games, the experience to make it grow and the sales figures and data to back this knowledge up.

IWG delivers an end-to-end solution covering all aspects of game development and portfolio management and a Remote Game Server (RGS) delivering content in multiple regulated jurisdictions from data centres in the UK, Gibraltar, Canada and North America. It has a broad library available via the RGS with games covering many proven themes and mechanics that can be developed into an ideal offering for a partner’s instant win portal.

