Virtual Rail: Sammartino & Lena SCOOP; 5-more events; RunItOnce updates

POKER

A recap from the virtual rail that includes PokerStars adding a further five events to the Spring Championship of Online Poker, and win for the PocketFives #1 Niklas Åstedt, and an update from Run It Once Poker.

Remove your balaclava, drop the bank from your rifle scope, and make a brew – it’s time for the Virtual Rail.

We begin at PokerStars, and the Spring Championship of Online Poker (SCOOP) has grown by an additional 15 tournaments and $5m+ in guaranteed prize money.

The hyenas are laughing, the seals are clapping, and the fish are not sure what to think. The highlights include a $2,100 buy-in, $1m GTD No-Limit Hold ’em (NLHE) 8-Max, a $25,000 buy-in, $1.5m GTD NLHE 8-Max, and three more 6-Plus Hold ’em events.

Here they are:

SCOOP + 5

Mon May 20 10:30 (ET): NLHE 9-Max ($11/$109/$1,050)

Thu May 23 16:00 (ET): NLHE 8-Max ($215/$2100/$25000)

Thu May 23 17:30 (ET): NLHE 8-Max Turbo ($22/$215/$2100)

Fri May 24 10:30 (ET): NLHE PKO 6-Max ($11/$109/$1050)

Fri May 24 16:00 (ET): 6+Hold’em ($55/$530/$1050)

SCOOP Day 6: Wins for Sammartino, Åstedt and Proudfoot

Day 6 of the online poker series that delivers more black eyes than an angry Iron Mike Tyson saw several stars of the online game win titles.

The PocketFives World #1, Niklas “Lena900” Åstedt, defeated 132-entrants, and Benny “RunGodLike” Glaser, heads-up, to take the title in SCOOP 18-(H) $1,050 Fixed-Limit Omaha Hi/Lo for $27,707, and also finished runner-up to ‘Tr!pleeeeee’ in the SCOOP 68-(M) $6-Plus Hold ’em event.

Dario “Secret_M0d3£ Sammartino won the SCOOP 68-(H) $2,100 6+ Hold’em. The Italian high roller defeated 113-entrants to bank the $56,202.58 first prize.

The UK also had a decent shift. With Jonathan “Proudflop” Proudfoot topping a 402-entrant field in SCOOP 21-(H) $530+R. Proudfoot earned $115,638.58 after beating Adrian “Amadi_017” Mateos, heads-up. And Matt Ashton beat Shaun Deeb, heads-up, to win SCOOP 20 (H) $1,050 Seven Card Stud Hi-Lo for $28,710. Deeb also finished third in SCOOP 20-(M )$109 Seven Card Stud Hi/Lo.

Brazilian poker continues to blow a blizzard with three more SCOOP titles heading to Zico’s homeland on Day 6.

All told, SCOOP has ripped through 69 events, and given out $27,789,487 in prize money.

Run It Once Sofware Update

F5 Poker has revealed that Run It Once Poker is readying for a software update. It will be the second upgrade since opening for action in February.

The news emerged during Phil Galfond and the team’s 24-hour charity Twitch stream that raised money for the Sinai Health and StrongMinds charities.

The updates include six new table backgrounds, a new ‘splash the pot’ visual and audio feature for 100 bb+ pots and several bug fixes.

The changes will come into effect any day now. ​

Comments