Carousel Group to launch SportsBetting.com and RaceBook.com

Operator closes key acquisitions and announces launch of two new tier-one betting sites ahead of ICE & LAC

Malta: 15th January, 2019 – Carousel Group, a rapidly growing iGaming start-up operating in the regulated online gambling sector, is in the final stages of preparing to launch two new betting brands, SportsBetting.com and RaceBook.com.

SportsBetting.com is being positioned as the ultimate destination to bet on global sports while RaceBook.com is a dedicated platform for racing enthusiasts.

Both brands will be targeting players in Europe and Latin America via a Malta Gaming Authority licence, but the operator is also looking to acquire UK, Swedish and US licenses as part of its ambitious growth plans into regulated markets around the world.

Powered by a proprietary sports-betting and casino platform acquired by Carousel Group in 2018, the two sites will be further strengthened by world-class content and a strong focus on user experience based on a customer-first, mobile-first approach.

The company are recruiting some of the best affiliates from around the world to promote their brands through its recently launched Carousel Group Affiliates programme, which will be on display at the London Affiliate Conference (LAC) next month at stand C-51.

Members of the team will be on hand to talk with delegates and affiliates about the brands and to give-away several all-inclusive weekends to their hometown Madrid to attend the famous El Clásico football match between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Daniel Graetzer, Founder & CEO at Carousel Group, said: “2018 was a huge year for us as we prepared the business for launch. We closed a second capital raise, acquired two strong domain names and ended the year with the acquisition of our technology platform, but now the real fun starts.

“We’ve assembled a team of highly experienced and competent leaders in our Madrid headquarters and combined with our recent acquisitions we are aiming to deliver a superior customer-driven experience to markets all over the world”.

About Carousel Group

Carousel Group was created in early 2018 with the mission to build an iGaming empire in the global regulated online gambling space. Formed by top executives with more than 20 years of experience in the online gambling sector, Carousel Group has recently acquired two top-tier brand-names and a strong technology platform and is now aiming to launch a number of brands across Europe, Asia and LatAm. With offices in Spain and Malta, Carousel Group is assembling some of the world’s best operations and technology teams to aggressively launch and grow brands into regulated and regulating markets

