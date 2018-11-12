Red Tiger Gaming live with Mansion

PRESS RELEASES

Games rolled out across group’s online brands

Isle of Man, 12th November 2018 – Slots from award-winning games and software supplier Red Tiger Gaming are now available with Gibraltar-based operator group Mansion.

The agreement begins with a launch on Casino.com, before a further roll-out on MansionBet.com, MansionCasino.com, and SlotsHeaven.com.

Chris Looney, Commercial Director at Red Tiger Gaming, said: “We’re very pleased our games are now being hosted by Mansion and to have expanded our Gibraltar footprint as part of the deal.

“Their casinos are renowned for offering both good games and a great user experience, and we are excited to see our portfolio alongside some of the biggest names in the industry.”

Andrew Manduca, Director of Gaming at Mansion, said: “Red Tiger Gaming provides some of the most innovative and immersive slots in the industry, as well as excellent tools with which to promote them, and we are excited to see how they are received by our players.”

The new agreement marks further expansion into Gibraltar for Red Tiger Gaming, who have penned deals with GVC, William Hill, and Gamesys in the last 12 months.

About Red Tiger Gaming

Red Tiger Gaming is a young and dynamic casino games developer offering top-performing HTML5 slots and table games, a bespoke progressive jackpot system and Smart Spins, an innovative bonus management application. Founded in late 2014 by a group of industry veterans from major B2B and B2C gaming brands, the company is growing fast and is now served by over 200 full time staff including mathematicians, graphic designers, software developers, audio engineers, gambling experts, QAs, account managers and secret magicians; all entirely dedicated to continuously improving the slots player experience. Learn more at: www.redtigergaming.com

About Mansion:

Awarded ‘Online Casino Operator of the Year’ at the International Gaming Awards 2018, the Mansion Group has firmly established itself as a leading provider of online gaming and entertainment. Mansion possesses a portfolio of popular online casinos including flagship brand Casino.com, MansionCasino, Slots Heaven and with the launch of MansionBet earlier this , the group has diversified its product portfolio into sports betting.

