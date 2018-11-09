DraftKings debuts new sportsbook pools product to simplify experience for casual players

PRESS RELEASES

Latest Betting Format Pools Entries and Awards Prizes for Correctly Predicting Sports Game Outcomes

BOSTON (November 9, 2018) — DraftKings Sportsbook today announced the launch of DraftKings Sportsbook Pools, a new and easier way to bet on sports by selecting potential outcomes from a set group of sporting events. The new DraftKings product will provide the opportunity to bet on games like the ones often enjoyed among coworkers in office pools, offering fans a more casual alternative to navigating odds and point spreads. DraftKings Sportsbook Pools will become officially available to play in New Jersey on November 8th.

“Millions of Americans have been playing in sports pools for years with their friends and coworkers, and now one of the most popular ways that fans can get ‘skin in the game’ is live on DraftKings Sportsbook.” said Matt Kalish, Chief Revenue Officer and co-founder of DraftKings. “DraftKings Sportsbook Pools features simple predictions, such as picking the winner of each NFL game weekly, combined with the potential to win ja ckpot-style prizes. This product will unquestionably make every game more exciting for DraftKings Sportsbook players of all levels.”

To play DraftKings Sportsbook Pools, sports fans are given a collection of questions related to potential outcomes in a specific game or series of games. Players select from provided responses and submit their entry into a pool where winners are then determined based on the number of correct picks as the real-life events unfold. The inaugural DraftKings Sportsbook Pools contest will feature a $20 entry with a minimum of $200,000 in total prizes, including a $100,000 jackpot to be shared among all players who select all Sunday and Monday NFL Week 10 games correctly. For the opening contest, players in New Jersey will receive 20 percent of the prize pool for 11 correct picks, 30 percent for 12 correct picks and 50 percent for making all 13 picks correctly.

The DraftKings Sportsbook app is now viewable from any location, meaning players outside New Jersey can preview DraftKings Sportsbook Pools. Real money wagers and cash outs of open bets will still be limited to occur within New Jersey state lines; sports fans beyond the Garden State will otherwise be granted an unfettered view of DraftKings Sportsbook products and promotions as previews within the app.

For more information about DraftKings Sportsbook Pools, download the DraftKings Sportsbook app for iOS here and Android here.

About DraftKings

DraftKings is a global sports technology and entertainment company that believes life is more fun with skin in the game. Its mission is to bring fans closer to the games they love via a unique combination of daily fantasy sports, sports betting and media platforms that, combined, deliver “The Game Inside The Game.” Founded in 2012 by Matt Kalish, Paul Liberman and Jason Robins, DraftKings is headquartered in Boston, MA, and offers daily fantasy sports contests across 11 professional sports in 8 countries including the U.S., Canada, U.K and Australia. Operating pursuant to state regulations in New Jersey, DraftKings Sportsbook allows players in the state to engage in betting for major U.S. and international sports.

Comments