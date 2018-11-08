Legislation, oil business, blockchain analytics discussed at Blockchain Conference Moscow

PRESS RELEASES

Blockchain Conference Moscow will take place on November 20 bringing together leading local and foreign industry experts.

Blockchain Conference Moscow will be held for the eighth time. The organizer, international Smile-Expo company, clings to the traditional format: conference plus exhibition of hardware and software.

The conference is intended for developers, entrepreneurs, investors, startup founders, as well as financiers, economists, lawyers, and marketers that work with blockchain and cryptocurrencies. It will fall into two sessions to provide every participant with a possibility to focus on information that interests him or her.

Main topics of Blockchain Conference Moscow:

1. Fintech Hall:

• cryptocurrencies and traditional assets;

• blockchain regulation;

• blockchain security;

• blockchain and innovation;

• industrial application of the technology.

2. Blockchain Hall:

• tokenization of the economy and other areas of social life;

• decentralization of the Internet;

• ICOs – cryptocurrency crowdsales, present and future;

• successful trading strategies;

• EOS constitution as the first social contract on blockchain.

Conference speakers

Every year event organizers invite blockchain experts to Moscow. Presentations are delivered by speakers from Europe, Asia, North America. Reports of the Russian blockchain community representatives are an important part of the program, as these speakers are well versed in the local specifics and share up-to-date case studies. Five experts from Russia have already confirmed their participation in Blockchain Conference Moscow.

Aleksey Studnev, developer, CTO, and founder of Bloxy.info, founder of IT companies located in Russia and the USA. Aleksey will speak about deep analytics in blockchain, its tools, and application areas.

Vladimir Popov, author of the book ICO: essence, problems, law; CEO at Synergis blockchain company. His presentation will focus on reputation systems in the blockchain industry.

Igor Matyukhin, member of the Expert Council of the State Duma Committee on Financial Markets, member of the presidium of the Council for Digital Economics and Innovation Technologies of the Eurasian Economic Cooperation Organization, head of the Committee for Cryptocurrencies and Blockchain of the National Investment Association, adviser at evercity.io.

Maxim Diachenko, managing partner at Petroleum Trading LLC. He will review blockchain from the standpoint of the oil product market.

Gerbert Shopnik, representative of world-known Bitfury blockchain company, will make a presentation on the topic “Blockchain without cryptocurrency: successful case studies and scenarios for business and public sector”.

Software and hardware exhibition

At Blockchain Conference Moscow, Smile-Expo organizes an exhibition area for mining hardware, blockchain-based software and apps, and related goods and services. Over 50 companies annually participate in the exhibition.

Venue

A new meeting place! The eighth Blockchain Conference Moscow will take place at the fashionable InterContinental Moscow hotel located at: 22 Tverskaya Street, Moscow, 125009.

Halloween Discount

From October 25 to November 1 celebrate Halloween with sweet discounts on tickets to the conference – only 9 999 RUB! Registration to the conference is available on the website of the Blockchain Conference Moscow.

