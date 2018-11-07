Champions League Review: Liverpool suffer a shock defeat in Serbia

SPORTS

A round-up of the night’s action in the Champions League with Liverpool suffering a shock defeat in Belgrade, Dortmund experiencing a first defeat of the season, and Harry Kane giving Spurs hope with a Wembley brace.

Red Star Belgrade 2 v 0 Liverpool

The heat on Liverpool to qualify from the Champions League Group of Death is intense enough to melt rocks after the misery of a shock defeat in Belgrade last night.

At the back end of October, a 4-0 triumph at home must have lulled Liverpool into a false sense of superiority, because they were poor on a night when the Rajko Mitić Stadium barked like a rabid dog.

Red Star may be the whipping boys of a group that also contains Napoli and Paris Saint Germain, but they are a different proposition at home, having kept ten clean sheets in the past 15-home games, and they have won 14 of their first 15 ties in the Serbian SuperLiga, without tasting defeat.

The loss is a disaster for a Liverpool side who could have gone three points clear of Napoli, after the Italians drew 1-1 at home to Neymar and his buddies, and who now have to travel to Paris and host Gli Azzurri in their final two group games.

Liverpool reacted better in the second half where they enjoyed 80% of the possession, but never honestly looked like they would pull the game back from the brink. Andy Robertson saw his cross catch a deflection before striking the top of the bar, and Mohamed Salah had a few chances late on, including a strike that hit the post, but Red Star was good value for money.

In the group’s other tie, a penalty from Lorenzo Insigne rescued a point for Napoli after Juan Bernat had opened the scoring for Paris Saint Germain. The win moves Napoli ahead of Liverpool at the top of Group C on goal difference. Despite Liverpool’s tough run-in the bookies still have them as the 4/9 favourites to qualify from the group head of Napoli (4/11), and PSG (8/15).

The Best of the Rest

Atlético Madrid managed to find Borussia Dortmund’s handbrake to inflict the German’s first defeat of the season with a 2-0 win at home. Saúl and Antoine Griezmann scored the goals that move the Spaniards level on points with the Germans albeit trailing on goal difference. Dortmund is the 4/5 favourite to win the group, but it’s as tight as a pair of jeggings on a kid who has scoffed too much birthday cake.

Two late strikes from Harry Kane mean that Spurs still have an outside chance of making the knockout stages after Mauricio Pochettino’s men recovered well after going down to a Luuk de Jong opener. The Londers are three points behind Inter Milan, who drew 1-1 with Barcelona. The Catalan giants lead the group, and with Spurs having to travel to the Nou Camp in the last group game, the Wembley confrontation with Inter Milan at the end of the month is the one that Spurs must win if they are to eke through.

Here are the results in full.

Results

Monaco 0 v 4 Club Brugge

Atlético Madrid 2 v 0 Dortmund

Spurs 2 v 1 PSV Eindhoven

Schalke 04 2 v 0 Galatasary

Napoli 1 v 1 Paris Saint Germain

Porto 4 v 1 Lokomotiv Moscow

Inter Milan 1 v 1 Barcelona

Tables

Group A

1. Dortmund – 9 pts

2. Atlético Madrid – 9

3. Club Brugge – 4

4. Monaco – 1

Group A To Win Odds

Dortmund 4/5

Atlético 5/6

Group B

1. Barcelona – 10

2. Inter Milan – 7

3. Spurs – 4

4. PSV Eindhoven – 1

Group B To Qualify Odds

Inter Milan 1/7

Spurs 11/4

Group C

1. Napoli – 6

2. Liverpool – 6

3. PSG – 5

4. Red Star Belgrade – 4

Group C To Qualify Odds

Liverpool 4/9

Napoli 4/11

PSG 8/15

Group D

1. Porto – 10

2. Schalke 04 – 8

3. Galatasaray – 4

4. Lokomotive Moscow – 0

Group D To Win Odds

Porto 2/7

Schalke 04 2/1

Champions League Winner Odds

Man City 7/2

Barcelona 5/1

Juventus 11/2

Bayern Munich 9/1

PSG 9/1

Real Madrid 12/1

Liverpool 12/1

