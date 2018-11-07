WeAreCasino in collaboration with Platin Gaming

PRESS RELEASES

Platin Gaming, a Malta-based B2B sportsbook and casino provider launches its first line of 9 multi-channel video slots in collaboration with WeAreCasino.

Through the collaboration with the design team of Platin Gaming and its in-house Slot Builder program, WeAreCasino will be offering impressive video slots such as “Fruit Arcade”, “Arabian Legacy” and “The Legend of Pirates”. Significant interest from both land-based and online operators was already apparent at the ICE Totally Gaming fair in London back in February 2018, when we first introduced the project to industry professionals and players visiting the conference.

Christian Maglia, CCO at WeAreCasino said, “We are very excited that our work with Plating Gaming came into fruition with the launch of nine new games, all displaying successful themes and classy choices. The project was born over a year ago, and the visitors of the ICE conference in London, already got a sneak peek and a chance to test the early version of the games across multiple devices. Working with Platin Gaming has been extremely rewarding and the attention to detail of their design team makes us confident that these newly-released games are going to receive the success they deserve to.”

Matthijs Vogelenzang, Commercial Director at Plating Gaming commented, “I am extremely proud of the team here at Platin Gaming and our partners at WeAreCasino who have worked tirelessly on this project. We are excited to be launching our first 9 games – which were introduced to the public at ICE London, generating huge interest within the industry. 2019 is not too far away and our roadmap features promising additions to our portfolio. We are looking forward to a long-lasting partnership with WeAreCasino to share our success and keep providing operators with great content.”

About Platin Gaming

Since its establishment in 1995 Platin Gaming Ltd, which specializes in the development and provision of online gambling and sports betting software, is widely considered as a trendsetter in the industry. The Platin Gaming team consists of highly skilled technicians and developers from all over the world, working daily to keep the brand in the forefront of innovation and technological breakthroughs. Customer satisfaction and quality are the main pillars of our strategic vision of the specialized software industry.

For more information on Platin Gaming contact Matthijs Vogelenzang: m.vogelenzang@platingaming.com or visit www.platingaming.com

About WeAreCasino

WeAreCasino is a real novelty in the online gaming industry; a young and dynamic company whose mission is to become one of the world’s largest mobile Slot games, Video Bingo and LTable games provider. We Are Casino also develops games exclusively dedicated for some of the world’s biggest operators.

WeAreCasino portfolio contains a wide range of casino games, immediately recognizable for their gorgeous graphics, animation and lightness at the same time to guarantee premium experience.

