Charity Series of Poker to host the Golden Knights Foundation

The Charity Series of Poker (CSOP) is preparing its next big poker fundraiser. It has announced a tournament for next month in Las Vegas that will benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, a charitable organization associated with the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights team that supports the local Vegas community.

The tournament will be held on December 8 at Planet Hollywood and will be an all-day affair. Activities will get underway at 12 PM with a viewing party when the Golden Knights take on the Los Angeles Kings. Among those expected to be on hand to watch the game will be major Golden Knights fan and poker great, Daniel Negreanu.

A reception prior to the poker tournament will begin at 3 PM and the action will commence at 4:30. Negreanu will be sticking around for the tournament, so this could be the perfect opportunity to try to best Kid Poker. In addition, John Cynn, Jeff Madsen, Matt Savage, Lexy Gavin, Ryan Leng and Jo Kim have already confirmed that they’ll be participating in the tournament, as well.

For fans of the Friday the 13th movies, Jason Vorhees himself will be on hand. Kane Hodder, who played Jason in a few of the movies, has announced that he’ll be playing.

The buy-in for the tournament is a low $300, but comes with a lot of perks. In addition to the game, and the chance to play against some poker greats, an open bar reception and food is included. The winner will earn a seat worth $10,000 for next year’s WSOP Main Event.

Rebuys and add-ons can be purchased for an additional $100. When the registration period is over, the chip and rebuy leaders will each receive a $1,000 cash prize.

Anyone who wants to show up just to mingle, without participating in the tournament, can buy a ticket for $75. It includes the open bar reception and food and a chance to rub elbows with some of poker’s finest. There will also be a silent auction offering a number of prizes, including tickets to Golden Knights games.

The festivities are being sponsored by Card Player Magazine, Planet Hollywood, Jason of Beverly Hills (no relation to Jason Vorhees or Friday the 13th), Poker Central, Lake Las Vegas Water Sports and many more.

