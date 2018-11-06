Scout Gaming granted B2B license in UK

PRESS RELEASES

Scout Gaming Group has been approved by the UK Gambling Commission to provide its award-winning Fantasy Sports solution to UK licensed operators.

Scout Gaming has been granted permission from the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) to offer its B2B solutions to operators licensed in the UK. The license is an extension to Scout’s existing B2C license and enables the Company to offer its products services to external brands operating in the UK market.

Andreas Ternström, CEO at Scout Gaming comments: “We are delighted to have been awarded a B2B license from the UKGC allowing us to address yet another regulated market with great potential. Scout is a recognized leader in B2B solutions for Fantasy Sports and Pool Betting. To date we have signed 12 license agreements with operators, several of which with existing operations in the UK where they now can introduce our services.“

For additional information, please contact:

Andreas Ternström, CEO, Scout Gaming

Tel: +46 706 770 660

E-mail: andreas.ternstrom@scoutgaminggroup.com

About Scout Gaming Group

Scout Gaming Group is a licensed and regulated provider of B2B Daily Fantasy Sports and pool betting. The company offers a flexible and customizable network based Fantasy Sports solution with support for most sports and leagues through an in-house StatCenter which also provides real-time information to players. Local sports can be provided on request. The Group has approximately 70 staff and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with development and operations in Bergen, Norway and Lviv, Ukraine. Sales, support and product management is handled from the office in Malta.

