CryptoSlots adds new poker option

According to a press release, CryptoSlots.com is going to add a new version of its Double Bonus Poker. The new version will be a five-hand version and will be accompanied by several bonuses in celebration of the Halloween period.

The bonuses will include extra playtime on the company’s Double Bonus Poker Multi-Hand. CryptoSlots.com will reward users by added 35% to their deposits until November 4 and cash top ups of as much as $150 are also possible.

Double Bonus Poker Multi-Hand is based on the Jacks or Better video poker game. The new five-hand version will allow players to play up to five hands at a time, with each hand playing with a separate 52-card deck. As with the other versions, it includes a range of betting options to appeal to a wide range of players. If a player hits a win larger than their bet, they can attempt to double their winnings by tapping the “Double” button.

CryptoSlots is completely a cryptocurrency-based gambling site. Deposits are made through Bitcoin BCH, Bitcoin Core or Litecoin, which are then converted to U.S. dollars. All payouts are made through cryptocurrency and the transactions fees, as with the majority of cryptocurrency transactions, are extremely low.

There are a few other bonuses available over Halloween. From now until November 4, the site will offer an introductory bonus for the Double Bonus Poker Multi-Hand. For deposits of $25-$200, Cryptoslots will award $30. Deposits of $201-$450 will be given $70, $451-$650 deposits will receive $110 and those deposits between $651 and $1000 will receive $150.

All bonuses can be claimed using the code “HALLOWEEN” and users can apply for bonuses up to four times a day. The bonus is valid for all games with the exception of Jackpot Trigger. The site offers 16 slot offerings, seven video poker games and a $1-million jackpot game.

CryptoSlots is operated by Slotland Entertainment, SA, a company that has been involved in the gaming industry for over 20 years. According to the company’s website, “At CryptoSlots every game you play is Provably Fair, allowing for unparalleled transparency every time you play. As a cryptocurrency-only casino, players have maximum control over their funds and can trace every bet they make.”

