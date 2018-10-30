Cloudbet celebrates 5 years as bitcoin gambling pioneer

PRESS RELEASES

This week Cloudbet celebrates its fifth birthday, making it one of the world’s oldest and most established bitcoin sportsbook and casino operators. As crypto ages in the digital equivalent of dog years, turning five is a real landmark.

When Cloudbet launched, it had a simple mission: to offer the easiest way to bet with bitcoin (and later bitcoin cash) which continues to be its focus. It achieves this by leveraging the power of cryptocurrencies in an user-friendly bitcoin betting platform that meets the needs of the growing number of crypto gamblers, and addresses the shortcomings of fiat (traditional) bookmakers.

To celebrate the milestone, Cloudbet is giving away a big chunk of bitcoin for the best meme that encapsulates how crypto has changed in the last five years. All details of the competition are available on the Cloudbet Blog.

Mirio Mella, Cloudbet’s spokesperson, said, “Cloudbet turning five is a real landmark, and something we are super proud of. We acknowledge that we wouldn’t have made it this far without the early engagement of the bitcoin community which is why we’re giving something back. We’re looking forward to seeing what creative memes the community comes up with.”

“Cloudbet is just as excited about the next five years and how big crypto can grow.” he added.

Cloudbet has a history of giving their players big windfalls. One player won 160 BTC on a single spin in their bitcoin casino and they were the only sportsbook to honour the Bitcoin Cash fork by crediting all players with their corresponding funds after the split. New customers also qualify for a 5 BTC/BCH welcome bonus.

About Cloudbet

Established in 2013, Cloudbet is the world’s leading bitcoin sportsbook and bitcoin casino platform, fully licensed and regulated with satisfied customers in over 100 countries.

Cloudbet offers exceptional value odds and unrivalled bitcoin betting limits, while new customers also receive a generous 100% deposit bonus up to 5BTC/BCH.

