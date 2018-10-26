iGaming operators to gather in Madrid for Gaming in Spain Conference

PRESS RELEASES

On November 7-8, current operators, as well as new market entrants, will gather in Madrid for the 2018 Gaming in Spain Conference. Can you afford to miss it?

Register Now!

Why new AND current operators should attend

This year’s Gaming in Spain Conference will feature:

• a discussion of the potential for large tax reductions for Ceuta and Melilla-based iGaming companies;

• legal and regulatory updates by leading gaming lawyers, as well as Ministry and DGOJ officials;

• an in-depth discussion of the recently announced advertising restrictions;

• sessions on responsible gaming innovation and sports integrity;

• opportunities to meet with leading game providers;

• a demonstration of Ezugi’s latest live gaming products;

• an exploration of the future of online betting.

Don’t miss the GamblingCompliance market analysis

Daniel Stone, Head of Data Content at GamblingCompliance, will provide an in-depth analysis of the Spanish online gaming market.

Stone’s presentation will address current trends, a comparison of the Spanish market with other locally-licensed markets in Europe, and a discussion of the relationship between promotional spending and growth in new account creation and GGR.

Discover the possibilities of blockchain technology for iGaming applications

Last but not least, Rais Busom, CEO and founder of GamingBlock, will outline the advantages and possibilities of blockchain/distributed ledger technology for iGaming firms.

Blockchain has the potential to increase security and fairness by independently validating all transactions and business processes, as well as to reduce the costs of critical IT infrastructure. Join us in Madrid to learn more!

Register Now!

When & where

The 2018 Gaming in Spain Conference will be held November 7-8, 2018, at Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid.

Includes behind-the-scenes stadium tour

Registered conference attendants will be offered the opportunity to participate in a behind-the-scenes stadium tour of Wanda Metropolitano, host venue of the 2019 UEFA Champions League Final, followed by business drinks and a networking dinner.

Exclusive offer for Jdigital members

Jdigital members receive an exclusive 15% discount on standard price tickets if they register through this link. Please note: this offer is strictly limited to current members of Jdigital.

About Gaming in Spain

Gaming in Spain is a large international B2B community with over 3,000 members. In 2010, Gaming in Spain organized the very first international gaming conference in Madrid, where Mr Juan Carlos Alfonso of the DGOJ announced the initial online gaming legislation. Further Gaming in Spain Conferences were held in 2011 and 2017.

Gaming in Spain was founded by Willem van Oort, a Barcelona-based gaming consultant and member of IMGL and IAGA, who operates in Spain, France, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

Comments