Relax Gaming to deliver Big Time Gaming content

Prestigious agreement underlines the strength and transparency of Relax’s commercial model

Malta, 17 October 2018 – Relax Gaming, the innovative casino games and platform supplier, is to distribute Big Time Gaming’s suite of leading casino content, becoming one of only three platform partners distributing the game developer’s offering.

A selection of Big Time Gaming’s top titles, including the much loved Extra Chilli and Danger High Voltage will be made available to Relax Gaming’s partner operators. The exciting launch of the upcoming music license production, dubbed by the industry as “Danger II”, which promises to be one of the biggest titles of 2019 will also be available to the market first via Relax Gaming. An additional agreement allows Relax Gaming as well as its Silver Bullet studio partners to access a license for Big Time Gaming’s innovative Megaways™ mechanic.

Relax Gaming’s focus on transparency and compliance will see the provider boost Big Time Gaming’s distribution in all active regulated markets.

Daniel Eskola, Relax Gaming CEO, said: “Relax Gaming was launched with the aim of bringing in a new era of online casino delivery, and partnering with dynamic providers like Big Time Gaming represents a big step in the right direction.

“We are proud to have been selected as one of only three platforms to distribute its games, and this agreement is a testament to the ease and transparency with which our commercial model is designed. We’re thrilled that the additional Megaways™ deal not only gives Relax Gaming a license to showcase Megaways™ but also our Silver Bullet partners.”

Nik Robinson, CEO at Big Time Gaming, commented: “Relax Gaming is setting itself apart in the market with a strong offering and considerable distribution. This is complemented by a refreshing commercial model. We’re excited to offer our games via this talented team and exceptional platform. We’re also looking forward to seeing how Relax put their own unique spin on Megaways™.”

The deal follows the announcement of Silver Bullet, Relax Gaming’s next generation partner program with the aim of increasing the volume of quality content available via its platform.

Relax Gaming has been set up to become a new breed of supplier, offering fresh content and now with the addition of proprietary slots titles including Erik the Red. With more games rolling out shortly, this step is complementary to its Silver Bullet and Powered By content as well as its proven poker, bingo and table game content.

About Relax Gaming

Relax Gaming Group was founded in 2010 with the goal of simplifying B2B content delivery for the modern iGaming landscape. Since our establishment, we have broadened our offering with the addition of new product verticals while maintaining our firm commitment to state-of-the-art technology and speed to market.

Our diverse range of proprietary products, including Poker, Bingo and Casino, is enhanced by the integration of high-quality third-party content through our selected Silver Bullet and Powered By partners.

Regulated markets are at the heart of our growth strategy, and we hold licenses from regulators including the Malta Gaming Authority, Alderney Gambling Control Commission, the UK Gambling Commission and the Danish Gambling Authority.

About Big Time Gaming

Big Time Gaming is the thought leader in slot development, providing the world’s largest online casino operators with its revolutionary OMNI product range. Big Time Gaming continues to lead the charge with games such as Bonanza and Extra Chilli breaking records in turnover and topping the European igaming charts. With the upcoming release of Who Wants to be a Millionaire, Big Time Gaming has a growing portfolio of innovative slots and games available through Scientific Games, Microgaming and now Relax.

www.bigtimegaming.com

