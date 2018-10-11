Spintec with one key goal in mind for G2E Las Vegas

PRESS RELEASES

First days of Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Las Vegas 2018 brought a lot of visitors to Spintec’s stand #2046. There are certainly a lot of reasons to stop at Spintec’s booth.

For one there are of course their products. In the centre of this year’s stand is Spintec’s new and enhanced product line, Karma Second Generation which is making its US market debut at Las Vegas. Visitors are able to marvel at Karma Roulette and Karma SicBo with 8 playing stations and stand-alone playing stations.

On the other side of the booth, Spintec is presenting its Aura product line with an amphitheatre set up. You can sit down and try Aura Roulette with 10 playing stations and Aura Multigame.

Renato Bicic, Sales Director at Spintec: “Spintec’s products are showing they are simply the best. We received a lot of feedback from the visitors and they are amazed by many different features our products have to offer. Stop at our booth and see for yourself!”

Expos are a great place to meet with existing and new potential partners and talk about the industry, seal new deals and network. Goran Miškulin, Spintec’s owner and procurator met with Peter Saez, The Epping Club’s CEO to celebrate the deal Spintec and The Epping Club made for the first installation in Australia, where Spintec is in the final stages of certification process.

Spintec’s key expectation about G2E is to further expand its sales network in United States with new business partners and distributors. So, if you are interested to talk with them, stop by at their stand #2046 or contact Renato at renato.bicic@spintec.si. They will be happy to talk with you.

