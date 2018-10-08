Theatro’s voice technology hits the casino floor at G2E

PRESS RELEASES

Theatro and Konami integrated solution turns the casino floor into a well-orchestrated symphony.

DALLAS – Oct 8, 2018 – Theatro, pioneers of the world’s first voice-controlled mobile app platform for the hourly workforce, and Konami Gaming, Inc. a leading designer and manufacturer of slot machines and casino management systems, today announced a new joint integration that allows Theatro’s conversational computing platform and Konami’s industry leading, fully integrated, casino management system SYNKROS® to seamlessly interact with one another. This leading edge integration enables incredibly elevated and differentiated customer service experiences on the casino floor.

The integration of Theatro’s extensible and API-rich platform with Konami’s dynamic and scalable SYNKROS casino management system synchronizes entire facility operations, improving Casino operations that enables client acquisition, ensures loyal patron retention, and makes Casino businesses more profitable.

The Theatro integrated solution will be showcased in Konami’s booth at G2E in Las Vegas, Oct 8-11, 2018. Demonstrations will highlight Theatro’s voice-controlled computer and work-force optimized apps enabling real-time communication between SYNKROS’s core gaming and marketing capabilities within a single agile environment. Scenarios will show how the combined SYNKROS and Theatro platforms can drive notifications that help employees quickly understand players loyalty status, specific player location at a machine and deliver intel to drive personalized greeting, service or offers that surprise and delight.

“The gaming industry is rapidly evolving,” said Chris Todd, CEO, Theatro. “Technology is accelerating at lightning speed to deliver more personalized service, improve player convenience and a differentiated gaming experience. Our partnership with Konami represents the next frontier of casino-operations.”

Big data captured behind each Theatro voice interaction also delivers never-before-seen employee analytics that identify whether employees are engaged, measures the service level of requests and can provide location analytics based on where associates service customers most. Utilizing this data, management teams can uncover trends and actionable insights, identify risk management opportunities and build new business automation methodologies.

“The combined technology of SYNKROS and Theatro allows operators to turn a wealth of real-time data into action on the casino floor. It delivers a new level of engagement that’s personalized and seamless, while advancing the greatest experience for team members and guests alike,” said Jay Bertsch, Vice President, Global Systems Sales, Konami Gaming, Inc.

About Theatro

Theatro, based in Dallas Texas, brings the advantages of IoT, wearablesand new workforce-optimized apps together in a SaaS offering to provide companies in gaming, hospitality, retail, and manufacturing with a new breed of mobile solutions for hourly employees. The Theatro intelligent assistant and mobile apps connect hourly employees to each other and to critical enterprise applications; with Theatro, employees stay focused on the customer, without having to look at a screen to access information. Theatro’s solution enables employees to play their role in providing an incredible customer experience while increasing sales, employee productivity, conversion rates and operational profitability. For more information, visit www.theatro.com .

About Konami Gaming, Inc

Konami Gaming, Inc. is a Las Vegas-based subsidiary of KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION (TSE: 9766). The company is a leading designer and manufacturer of slot machines and casino management systems for the global gaming market. For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc. or the SYNKROS gaming enterprise management system, please visit www.konamigaming.com .

