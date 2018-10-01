Booming Games recieved MGA license

PRESS RELEASES

Malta-based slot supplier Booming Games has received the Critical Gaming Supply License issued by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA). Booming Games continues to grow its global distribution by including Malta as another licensing jurisdiction. Frederik Niehusen, CCO at Booming Games commented: “The MGA license opens up a completely new range of opportunities for our company. We are now able to serve even more partners and make a big step towards becoming an industry leading game supplier”. Booming Games also recently announced the availability of its games to the Italian Market.

“We are proud of having achieved a further critical milestone on our regulatory roadmap within only a couple of months of the last. Next in line are Denmark, Sweden and the UK.” Frederik Niehusen added.

