Eventus International announces new dates for the BiG Africa SuperShow

Today, Eventus International announced new dates for its flagship event; the BiG Africa Supershow

Eventus International has long been your gateway to the African gaming sector. For nearly 7 years, they have created one-of-a-kind agendas and exhibition opportunities for the gaming sector with the benefit of all who attend in mind.

Based on market feedback, Eventus International has decided to move the BiG Africa Supershow to 25-26 March 2019.

“Eventus International has hosted the BiG Africa Supershow during the months of October or November for the last 6 years. We believed that October and November were the best months for the sector as there weren’t many gaming events at that time, and we didn’t want to crowd the market. We however welcome new entrants to host their events as this only contributes to the greater good, but we still believe that too many events at the same time won’t benefit the sector. We therefore respectfully decided to reschedule the 6th Annual BiG Africa Supershow to March 2019.” Yudi Soetjiptadi, Managing Director, Eventus International

With the BiG Africa Supershow being moved to March 2019, Eventus International has ensured that even more of gaming sector professionals will be available to benefit from the show’s agenda that will still feature two streams dedicated to Sports Betting and Casino & Hospitality respectively.

“Most of the speakers that we desired to have at the show will be free to speak at that time. If we add them to the list of speakers we have already confirmed, you are guaranteed to have a powerful agenda with even more of Africa’s premier gaming sector experts as speakers” – Jordan Crossley, Conference Producer, Eventus International

Register 2019 before 30 November 2018 to qualify for bird rates on attending the BiG Africa Supershow 2019

With more time to promote your brand, now is the best time to sponsor and exhibit at the BiG Africa Supershow 2019.

Contact Eventus International’s Marketing Director to find out more about their sponsorship & exhibition packages for the BIGGER and better, BiG Africa Supershow 2019

About the event:

To say that Africa is an untapped market for the gaming sector would truly be an outdated statement. More and more operators join the competition every year, and Africa’s rapid increase in infrastructure development and internet access is connecting the continent like never before, which is creating even more opportunities for the rise of new stakeholders.

As the market becomes ever more competitive every day and as the latest advancements in technologies evolve and change the market, the need for all stakeholders to stay up to date on current affairs and make use of cutting edge solutions to market challenges becomes even more necessary every day.

Eventus International has spent the entire year researching solutions to these challenges and finding the latest, most cutting-edge advancements world-wide at our events such as: SPICE India, Sports Betting East Africa, Sports Analytics Africa, Cyprus Gaming Show, Artificial Intelligence Malta, Sports Betting West Africa, and the Scandinavian Gaming Show to bring them all together for a massive exchange of ideas.

Prepare for the biggest gaming industry gathering of the year as we bring back some of our show’s most knowledgeable and respected stakeholders for the BiG Africa Supershow 2019! The programme has been designed to give all African stakeholders from all aspects of the industry the skills necessary to remain competitively strong and utilize new technologies to keep your players entertained in 2019.

• Benefit from wide scale economic reports about the African gaming sector

• Africa’s most respected regulators report on gaming activities in their regions

• Show you care for the sustainability of the sector by learning about the latest responsible gambling programmes

• Gain insight into why mobile payment works so well in East and West Africa

• Discern your role in the product creation process

• See the future of sports betting by learning about artificially intelligent sports books

• Be advised on exactly which gaming technologies work best for your region

• Effectively understand the needs and wants of African punters

• Take part in a masterclass and learn how to extend player life cycles

• Ask Africa’s betting and iGaming icons for advice on any gaming related topic

• Grow your network of gaming sector professionals

• And Many more!

Bookmakers, casino operators, gaming regulators, government associations, software solution providers, affiliate marketers, fintech companies and leading stakeholders in the gaming sector are all going to be there, and you should too!

Contact Eventus International’s Marketing Director; Lou Mari Burnett to find out how Eventus International can raise your profile in the African Market

Lou-Mari Burnett

Marketing Director

Eventus International

Email: loumari@eventus-international.com

Phone: +27829075850

Comments