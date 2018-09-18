F1 joins ISG and Sportradar to enable live in-play betting

PRESS RELEASES

• Innovative sponsorship & data rights partnership

• Data integrity provided by sector world leader

Formula 1®, the world’s most prestigious motor racing competition, today announces a ground-breaking sponsorship and data rights commercial partnership with Interregional Sports Group (ISG) to produce a F1 betting offering and give fans new ways to get closer to the sport they love.

In a first-of-its-kind partnership for the sport, Formula 1, ISG and Sportradar will work with data taken directly from the track on race weekends to bring F1 into line with other major global sports by enabling the development of all new in-play betting markets during Grands Prix – giving fans new ways to engage with the action.

As part of the deal, ISG will have the right to sub-license Betting Partnership Rights to select betting brands around the world, subject to regulations, including:

• Regionalised branded on-screen graphics

• Physical and virtual trackside signage

• Digital integration across F1’s rapidly expanding digital and social platforms

F1 and the FIA will also benefit from the expertise of Sportradar Integrity Services, the world’s leading supplier of integrity solutions to sports federations, leagues, clubs and state authorities.

Sportradar, with its Fraud Detection System already partners with most of the world’s leading sports rights holders including FIFA, NBA, NHL, IIHF, ITF, World Rugby, ICC, UEFA, AFC and CONMEBOL to support them in the fight against betting-related match-fixing and corruption.

Sean Bratches, Managing Director, Commercial Operations at Formula 1 said: “F1 is delighted to partner with ISG, which has demonstrated its impressive global capabilities through working with the likes of Serie A and La Liga.

“We are also hugely excited to work with ISG and Sportradar on making the most of the data which is generated at every Grand Prix. Sportradar are world leaders in data distribution and share our passion to make F1 a significant player in this field.

“Data and sponsorship partnerships like this are common practice across almost all premium sports and this is the latest step in our mission to make Formula 1 the world’s leading sports entertainment experience.

“This deal allows us to develop new and exciting ways for Formula 1 fans around the globe to engage with the world’s greatest racing spectacle, while ensuring integrity with best practice oversight from Sportradar.”

Tony Ragan, Joint Executive Chairman, ISG Group said: “We are industry leaders in helping rights holders segment global audiences through the use of regionalised virtual advertising. F1’s worldwide audience is a perfect fit for that approach. Across the ISG Group we enhance rights holder and brand relationships using our expertise in technology, unique content development and comprehensive activation programmes.

“We will be working with Sportradar to create products that will be both exciting and engaging for the global betting public helping them feel even more involved in what is one of the most thrilling sports in the world.”

David Lampitt, Managing Director Group Operations, Sportradar said: “Sportradar is the global leader in the area of sports data distribution and monetisation; as well as integrity services in the fight against betting-related fraud and sports corruption. Through this collaboration with Formula 1, we’re delighted that fans will receive an exciting and safe betting experience and we look forward to further developing the F1 fan experience.”

The details of this multi-faceted deal will be formally announced to the betting industry at tomorrow’s Betting on Sports 2018 conference in London. Betting in Sport is the largest international sports and betting trade conference and will take place in Kensington, Olympia.

About Formula 1®

Formula 1® racing began in 1950 and is the world’s most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world’s most popular annual sporting series. The 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship™ runs from March to November and spans 21 races in 21 countries across four continents. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1, and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship™.

Formula 1 is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, BATRA, BATRK, FWONA, FWONK) attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock.

The F1 FORMULA 1 logo, FORMULA 1, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX and related marks are trade marks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company: All rights reserved.

About ISG

Interregional Sports Group (ISG) is a full-service international sports media group focused on global premium sports. With its HQ in London, ISG focuses on regionalising broadcast technology and strategies. ISG strives to provide its clients with the optimal audience engagement products. Working across all five top European football leagues, including UEFA, on some of the best sports TV production in the world, to state-of-the-art virtual advertising technologies and traditional media; their philosophy is always globally impactful but regionally relevant. For more information, visit www.isg.media

About Sportradar

Sportradar is the leading global provider of sports data intelligence. The nexus between sports and entertainment, the company serves leagues, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with deep insights and a suite of strategic solutions to help grow their businesses. Sportradar is the trusted partner of more than 1,000 companies in over 80 countries and serves as the official partner of the NBA, NFL, NHL and NASCAR as well as FIFA and UEFA. It is also the only provider entrusted to work with the US sports leagues in an official capacity to distribute sports data (NBA and NHL) and AV rights (MLB) around the world for betting purposes. The company monitors and delivers insights from more than 400,000 matches annually across 60 sports categories, having developed the industry’s most proficient software while setting new standards for speed and accuracy. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards the sports themselves through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven ecosystem that is fair to partners, players and fans. For more information, visit www.sportradar.com.

