Best Gambling secures Gambling Commission licence

PRESS RELEASES

Best Gambling Ltd are very pleased to announce that they have been granted an Operator’s Licence from the UK Gambling Commission.

This allows Best Gambling to provide a new platform for gambling start-ups (or scale-ups) with great product ideas and who want to operate in the UK.

Ian Beauchamp, CEO of Best Gambling, commented “Securing a Gambling Commission licence is a major achievement for the business, that, in addition with, the senior management team receiving their respective Personal Management Licenses will take us to the next level in the growth of the company. Best Gambling can now accelerate towards launching the first, of what I believe will be, an exciting and innovative range of products into the UK market.”

“We look forward to meeting with start-up / scaling enterprises and potential investors alike as we grow the business”.

For further information:

Web: www.bestgambling.co.uk

Email: contact@bestgambling.co.uk

