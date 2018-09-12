BETDAQ signs Harry Whittington as brand ambassador

PRESS RELEASES

Up-and-coming trainer joins ahead of new National Hunt season

*** Click here for video interview with Harry Whittington***

Wednesday 12th September, 2018 – BETDAQ has signed Grade 1-winning National Hunt trainer Harry Whittington as a new brand ambassador.

The partnership will see Whittington provide weekly content on the exchange’s multi-sport content site, betdaqtips.com, allowing BETDAQ’s customers a unique insight into one of the UK’s most promising National Hunt yards.

Whittington, who began his training career with five-time champion trainer Nicky Henderson, first came to the public’s attention in 2016 when stable star Arzal was a fantastic winner of the Grade 1 Manifesto Novices’ Chase at Aintree.

The Oxfordshire-based handler is coming off his strongest season to date with 27 winners, at a 20% strike rate, and he currently has his strongest bunch of horses in training, with Graded winners Saint Calvados and Bigmartre the stable’s flagbearers.

He joins Irish duel-code trainer Gavin Cromwell as a BETDAQ brand ambassador ahead of an exciting new jumps season. Cromwell has enjoyed a strong start to the new season with 13 winners and a further seven winners on the flat.

Eamon Moran, Marketing Manager, BETDAQ said: “It’s fantastic to be able to welcome Harry Whittington to the BETDAQ team. He is a trainer that has made huge strides in a short space of time and we can’t wait to see what the upcoming season holds.

“Saint Calvados and Bigmartre are two horses to really look forward to but, having recently visited the yard, there seems to be a host of other interesting prospects as the new season draws upon us.”

Harry Whittington, brand ambassador, BETDAQ said: “I am very happy to be on board with BETDAQ ahead of the new National Hunt season and look forward to giving their customers my views on all of my runners.

“We have plenty of exciting horses this season and the whole team is hoping we can build on last year which was our most successful to date.”

A committed partner of UK and Irish racing, the GVC-owned betting exchange is title sponsor of the Punchestown Champion Hurdle and ARC’s starting stalls sponsor. BETDAQ is also the principal sponsor of Sunderland AFC and Charlton Athletic FC.

About BETDAQ

BETDAQ is a market-leading betting exchange, which was founded in 2000. It was acquired by Ladbrokes in 2013 and became part of the GVC Group in 2018.

BETDAQ charges a flat rate commission of 2% on all sports and markets. It matches in excess of £75m-worth of bets per week and has the largest market share of UK and Irish on-course bookmakers who connect to the exchange for pricing information and hedging purposes.

BETDAQ is principal partner of Sunderland AFC, Charlton Athletic FC and the Punchestown Champion Hurdle. It is ARC’s (Arena Racing Company) starting stalls sponsor, covering more than 1000 races in 2018, and brand ambassadors include Tony Cascarino and Gavin Cromwell.

BETDAQ has an active and loyal community who trade sporting events using free specialist tools such as Bet Angel and Gruss Software.

