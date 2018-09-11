Hero Gaming launches Blitz – A faster way to play casino

PRESS RELEASES

Hero Gaming has created a new way to play casino slots online. With the new Blitz interface, it is possible to play well-known games, such as NetEnt’s Starburst, six times faster.

Malta based Hero Gaming is famous for innovation and creating fun gaming experiences. The company operates the gaming sites Casino Heroes and Speedy Casino as well as the sports betting site Betser.

Now, Hero Gaming takes the next step in introducing innovative solutions in the gaming market with the launch of “Blitz”. Through a unique interface to NetEnt’s platform, customers can now play six times faster than normal.

The idea is to let the user play at a higher pace without having to wait for the slots to be displayed for each spin, something that is considered time-consuming for some players. The technique behind Blitz allows the gamer him- or herself to stop the game at any time, always with the updated account balance and remaining spins completely visible.

Tomas Bäckman, CEO of Hero Gaming, comments:

“There’s a lot going on in the gaming world right now, and our focus is always on developing innovative gaming experiences that are both entertaining and technically in the forefront. Behind Blitz is a complex technical solution that meets the needs of today’s gamers – it should be easy and fast while the pleasure factor is high. You should not be disturbed by information and graphics if you don’t want to. We’ve spent a lot of time and effort in developing a technical platform that has both flexibility and strength. Blitz is an example of what we can create on it.

Blitz is developed on NetEnt’s technology as a so-called overlay, a collaboration that has proven to be successful.

”This is a collaboration between two driven and innovative players, utilizing both companies’ strengths. NetEnt has contributed with significant insights and technical know-how in this process. My assessment is that Blitz will be a contribution to the gaming market,” concludes Tomas Bäckman.

Henrik Fagerlund, Chief Product Officer at NetEnt, comments:

”We are pleased that Hero Gaming has chosen to develop Blitz on NetEnt’s platform. Our ambition is to be at the forefront and we welcome innovative thinking and creative initiatives from our customers. In the future, I think we will see more of this type of products and solutions – to tailor the experience to different gamers. It will be exciting to see how gamers will use Blitz and we are looking forward to following developments.”

About Hero Gaming

Hero Gaming was founded by Georg Westin in 2014 and quickly established itself as a leader in creating high-level entertainment by combining the thrill of gaming with money with mechanics often found in other games that does not use betting. Today, the company primarily operates the online casino Casino Heroes, the sports betting site Betser and the latest addition Speedy Casino. Hero Gaming has grown significantly in recent years and now has about 110 employees. Of these, 40 work with technology and product development from the company’s Experience Center, and 70 people work with gaming.

