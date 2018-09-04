Red Tiger Gaming appoints Chris Looney

PRESS RELEASES

Online gaming veteran joins as commercial director

Isle of Man, 4th September 2018 – Award-winning casino technology supplier Red Tiger Gaming has appointed Chris Looney as its new commercial director. He joins after nearly a decade at Microgaming, most recently as sales manager.

Gavin Hamilton, CEO of Red Tiger Gaming, said Looney would help spearhead the rapidly expanding growth across global regulated markets.

He said: “I’m delighted to welcome Chris to the team and am very pleased to be working with someone as well known and well respected in the industry.

“He will be a great addition to Red Tiger Gaming and a key player in the development of the business going forward.”

Looney added: “I’m thrilled to be joining Red Tiger Gaming. I had nine great years working at Microgaming, but the opportunity to join the fastest growing casino software supplier in the industry was too good to turn down.

“Red Tiger has pioneered some truly innovative products and having seen what’s coming down the track this really feels like an exciting time to make the move.”

Red Tiger has signed a host of new commercial deals in recent months with companies including Mr Green, Gamesys, Coingaming, and many more.

They beat a host of rivals to claim two prestigious prizes at this year’s EGR B2B Awards earlier this summer, triumphing in the RNG Casino Supplier and Mobile Supplier of the Year categories.

About Red Tiger Gaming

Red Tiger Gaming is a young and dynamic casino games developer offering top-performing HTML5 slots and table games, a bespoke progressive jackpot system and Smart Spins, an innovative bonus management application. Founded in late 2014 by a group of industry veterans from major B2B and B2C gaming brands, the company is growing fast and is now served by over 200 full time staff including mathematicians, graphic designers, software developers, audio engineers, gambling experts, QAs, account managers and secret magicians; all entirely dedicated to continuously improving the slots player experience. Learn more at: www.redtigergaming.com

