Welcome to the world of SPICE

Eventus International Hong Kong has announced the agenda and speakers for the 2-day Strategic Platform for iGaming Conference & Exhibition (SPICE) 2019. The announcement about the agenda and schedule was made on the newly revamped SPICE website. (https://www.sportsbettingevents.com/spice-india)

This 2-day summit focused on the gaming and betting industry, will be held on 26th and 27th February, 2019 in Goa. It will see participation from dozens in the Indian gaming and betting industry, as well as international experts, operators and platform providers.

Attendees can expect discussion on recent developments in the gaming, casino, betting and blockchain space in the South Asian region, including the Indian Law Commission’s recent favourable report on legalising gambling & betting and the implications of the upcoming general elections on the dialogue on regulation of sports betting.

The confirmed speakers for the event include top industry stalwarts such as Ankush Gera, Founder of Junglee Rummy; Raj Kundra, Chairman of Viaan Industries Ltd.; Sajai Singh, Senior Partner, J. Sagar Associates; Susan O’Leary, CEO, Alderney eGambling; and many more.

For the first time, there will be a discussion on the cryptocurrency space and how blockchain technology can help the sports betting industry by expert, Albert Climent.

Commenting on the unveiling of the agenda and webpage, Yudi Soetjiptadi, Managing Director of Eventus International said, “We are delighted to unveil the agenda and schedule for our second event in India, SPICE 2019. The conference will see a panel of eminent experts speaking on a wide variety of important issues concerning the gaming industry. The discussions and deliberations which emerge from the summit will, I hope, shape the debate on regulating sports betting and gaming in India.”

Jay Sayta, founder of Glaws.in and Advisor to the SPICE 2019 summit added, “I am very happy with the way the SPICE 2019 summit has shaped up. The response received so far has been extremely encouraging and I am confident that we will see participation of all stakeholders in the gaming industry.”

