AIGF to launch ‘Pro Series’, a Skill Gaming initiative on 4th Sept, 2018

All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), the apex Industry body for Policy Advocacy & Regulation in Gaming, is all set to launch the ‘Pro Series’ on 4th Sept, 2018. The ‘Pro series’ will comprise of events, roundtables & other initiatives aimed to create awareness about Skill Gaming in India.

The Skill Gaming industry which comprises mainly of Poker, Rummy and Fantasy Sports has seen exponential growth in the number of operators as well as players in India.

In view of this, AIGF had recently launched the Skill Games Charters that laid-down certain ground rules for its members, in terms of transparency & disclosure, integrity, security and responsible gaming, player protection etc to name a few.

As a pertinent follow-up initiative to the Skill Games Charters, AIGF is launching the ‘Pro Series’ which will focus on the educational and experiential aspects of Skill Games for all concerned stakeholders.

“There is still a lot of ambiguity surrounding skill gaming in India hence it is important to create awareness amongst the relevant stakeholders. The ‘Pro Series’ aims to achieve that objective wherein professional players and other domain experts will share key insights on the preponderance of skill required in these games said Roland Landers, CEO, AIGF.

The first of the ‘Pro Series’ is a Masterclass with select Pro Poker players which will highlight why Poker as a mind sport is a combination of skill, mathematics, decision making and grit.

Stay tuned for more updates on the event.

About AIGF

The All India Gaming Federation is a not-for-profit organisation, the apex body that focuses on policy advocacy, research and forum for discussion among various stakeholders associated with the gaming industry.

The AIGF is committed to dealing with issues pertaining to the gaming industry and its stakeholders, through knowledge papers, conferences, events, discussions, press briefings etc. Since its inception in 2016, AIGF has been in the forefront, working with relevant policymakers to demonstrate the benefits of having a regulated marketplace.

