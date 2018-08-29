Meet up with Betinvest at Entertainment Arena Expo 2018 – Bucharest

PRESS RELEASES

On September 3-5, 2018, the 12th Entertainment Arena Expo will be held in Bucharest, Romania and Betinvest will be there. This is the second time company will exhibit at the EAE and in preparation the company sales team has put together a package of special offers and product and service discounts for Expo-goers. Company reps report that they will be also giving away three free tickets to the event on the Betinvest Facebook page where those interested can follow the company and sign up for a chance to win. The link: www.facebook.com/BetInvestLTD/.

The Betinvest stand at EAE – #301 – also offers visitors a chance to become eligible for promotional prizes, including a 50% discount on the set-up on any Betinvest product: Data Feed, Sportsbook Online Platform, Keno, Roulette, Lottery and Terminal.

During EAE and for 30 days after, Betinvest will be making Data Feed and Sportsbook (Turnkey and White Label) available for purchase at an exclusive price. Company reps indicate that this price will not be available beyond the terms of the promotion and encourage investors to act now.

Betinvest’s VP of Business Development, Valentyn Kyrylenko, had this to say about EAE: “The Romanian market is very strong and holds a lot of interest for us. We’re well represented here and our local office loves doing business with our Romanian clients and partners. So, naturally we’re excited to bring this special offer to Bucharest: it’s a good place for business and we think this proposal is going to open some eyes and generate even more clients.”

Betinvest is an international company with its main offices in Great Britain. The company has more than 19 years of related business experience in the gambling industry, and specializes in developing and providing betting solutions for operators all over the world. The Betinvest product line includes Sportsbook, Data feed, Lottery and CRM Octopus. It also provides its business customers with a universal online eGaming platform, land-based shops operations and mobile solutions for maximum market penetration.

For additional information, please contact:

Angelina Lazebna

Content Marketing Manager

+38 066 88 99 081

a.lazebna@betinvest.com

