Booming Games releases Disco Bar 7s

Step into the 70s with Booming-Games’ latest and greatest, ‘Disco Bar 7s’.

This game is designed to grip all levels of player, with its funky fast paced music matching the fast gameplay and enduring excitement.

Mix and Match pays combine with multiplier wilds and the opportunity to win 77 times your bet with the special ‘Disco Bar 7’s’ symbol.

Jerry Seelig, Booming Games CPO said: “Disco bar 7’s will get you in a winning groove. With mixing and matching symbols, and scatter multipliers disco bar 7’s is a party with every spin.”.

