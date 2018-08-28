PRESS RELEASES

Booming Games releases Disco Bar 7s

BY Press Releases ON August 28, 2018

TAGs: Booming Games

Booming Games releases Disco Bar 7sStep into the 70s with Booming-Games’ latest and greatest, ‘Disco Bar 7s’.

This game is designed to grip all levels of player, with its funky fast paced music matching the fast gameplay and enduring excitement.

Mix and Match pays combine with multiplier wilds and the opportunity to win 77 times your bet with the special ‘Disco Bar 7’s’ symbol.

Jerry Seelig, Booming Games CPO said: “Disco bar 7’s will get you in a winning groove. With mixing and matching symbols, and scatter multipliers disco bar 7’s is a party with every spin.”.

