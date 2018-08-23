EPL week 3 odds review: Utd v Spurs, Arsenal v West Ham, Cardiff v Huddersfield

SPORTS

A look at three crucial games in Match Day 3 of the Premier League including Man Utd looking to bounce back from their Brighton bombshell with a home game against Spurs, Arsenal and West Ham seeking their first points of the season in a London derby, and a clash of the bookie’s favourites for relegation in Yorkshire.

Man Utd v Spurs

Man Utd – 6/4

Spurs – 9/5

Draw – 9/4

Sir Alex Ferguson knew how to beat Spurs. His record against the North London club was phenomenal, and I imagine he prepared for them like a visit to Cheltenham for a League Cup tie.

Ferguson’s United created a 26 game unbeaten streak covering 11-years, and his sides won 21 of those.

And then he moved upstairs.

Moyes.

Van Gaal.

Mourinho.

The streak ended.

Since the end of the Ferguson era, Spurs and United have enjoyed five wins each with three draws.

Spurs are a far more formidable outfit these days, spearheaded by one of the most clinical strikers in the world in Harry Kane, and they have maximum points from their first two games racking up wins against Newcastle and Fulham with Kane already on the scoresheet.

United, on the other hand, is a club in crisis.

Things began brightly with a win over Leicester City, but you can’t be losing games to Brighton if you want to win the Premier League. With Jose Mourinho continuing to wear his sagging heart on his sleeve, it’s little wonder the bookies have him nailed down as the favourite to be the first Premier League manager to leave his position this season.

And yet, Spurs struggle at Old Trafford.

United have won their last five in all competitions against Spurs, keeping clean sheets in four of those games.

United should welcome Alexis Sanchez back into the fold after missing the game against Brighton through injury. Antonio Valencia, Jesse Lingard and Nemanja Matic are also off their sick beds and looking for a first-team recall.

For Spurs, Heung-min Son continues to be absent due to his appearance at the Asian Games with South Korea, and Victor Wanyama is still struggling with a knee injury.

Result – Home Win.

Arsenal v West Ham

Arsenal – 1/3

West Ham – 4/1

Draw – 8/1

Moving from one club that used to have the other living in a wooden coffin dressed in a gimp suit to one that still does.

West Ham head to the Emirates on Saturday knowing that they have won once in 22 games between the two sides, a run stretching back to 2007. Arsenal has won 17 of those 22.

Both sides have new managers.

Both sides have failed to register a single point in the opening two games.

To be fair to Unai Emery, the Premier League Fixtures algorithm could have been kinder spitting Man City and Chelsea in his face. But you can expect him to pick up all three points in this must-win game for the Spaniard.

Result – Home Win

Huddersfield v Cardiff

Huddersfield – 5/4

Cardiff – 21/10

Draw – 12/5

Those are the odds of winning the game, but perhaps we should be spending more time looking at the odds for relegation. Cardiff is the 1/2 favourite to go down, but Huddersfield is right behind them as an 8/13 shot, and this is why, even after only three games, this tie is crucial to both sides.

Neil Warnock did a fantastic job to get Cardiff to the Premier League, finishing second to Wolves. David Wagner did an equally brilliant job keeping Huddersfield in the top tier division, but I can’t see a 2018/19 season with both of these sides still in that melting pot.

Before the season starts, Warnock and Wagner would have highlighted the games they would be looking to extract all three points, and for both of them, ties against each other will top that list.

So this is a vital one.

Huddersfield sits at the foot of the table, shipping nine goals in two (only Wigan have ever conceded more), and their arses will still be sore after the City spanking on Sunday.

Cardiff lost against Bournemouth during their opener but did get a point on the board after a goalless draw with Newcastle; Neil Etheridge saving a penalty in the last minute of the game.

The pair has never met in the Premier League, but they have duelled in the Championship with Cardiff scoring the greatest knockout punches. The South Wales side is unbeaten in nine games against the Terriers and has won the past four.

Result – Draw

