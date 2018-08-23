Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Baku to reveal why universities give blockchain lectures and why Azerbaijan is interested in this

PRESS RELEASES

There are a lot of rumors about blockchain: some experts describe it as an innovative technology allowing to get rid of corruption; others believe that the demand is artificial. Certain companies are efficiently applying the technology, while others are leaving money on the table. Why is it happening? How does blockchain provide business with profit? Why is it considered to be the technology of the future?

These issues will be revealed on September 27 at Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Baku , a crypto event held by Smile-Expo in Azerbaijan for the first time.

Unequal opportunities are caused by the limited blockchain knowledge base. Although lectures on the technology are already given in Russian, US, and European universities, this trend is just arising in Azerbaijan.

Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Baku is aiming to help participants pick the wheat from the chaff. A single day of the intensive program will provide them with the basic complex of knowledge about blockchain: the concept of technology, sectors where it is profitable and not, as well as the reasons for foreign investors being ready to spend millions of dollars for blockchain.

Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Baku will bring together leading industry experts from Russia, the UK, Ukraine, Georgia, Belarus, Switzerland and partners from Azerbaijan who will share their knowledge and experience with the audience. Speakers will include:

• Denis Aleinikov, Senior Partner at Aleinikov & Partners, author of the well-known Decree on the Development of the Digital Economy;

• Akram Hasanov, Managing Partner at Akram Hasanov & Partners, well-known banking lawyer of Azerbaijan;

• Tural Kerimli, Director of the High Tech Park of Azerbaijan;

• Lasha Antadze, Founder of Shelf.Network, the world’s first platform for blockchain-based e-auctions;

• Igor Porokh, trader at iTuber, included in the top 2 list of traders in 2017 according to BTC Awards;

• Maryam Taghiyeva, Chief Systems Architect at the UK-based Centre for Citizenship, Enterprise and Governance.

Now, everyone can become a part of the high-profile event of Azerbaijan’s blockchain industry, as Smile-Expo has set new prices: a ticket costs 400 AZN 200 AZN. Comprehensive knowledge about blockchain and cryptocurrencies, from basics to case studies of the blockchain integration into businesses, has become twice available.

Join the community of crypto enthusiasts at Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Baku that will take place on September 27, 2018, in the capital of Azerbaijan.

Registration can be found on the event website.

