WSOP heads to Rotterdam at the end of August

The WSOP International Circuit is making a return trip to the Holland Casino Rotterdam this year. It is the second time the WSOP and the Holland team up and poker players need to start preparing for the upcoming series of events. The games get underway on August 31, running until September 8, and there will be at least 18 tournaments available. 11 of the events will reward WSOP Circuit Rings to the lucky winners.

The action kicks off with the €275 WSOP Circuit Cup and the first opportunity to win a ring. The €3,500 WSOP Circuit High Roller will start on September 3 and should be a magnet for a number of high-stakes players. Last year, Hakim Zoufri took down the first edition of the event, pocketing €69,888 in the process.

The €1.650 WSOP Circuit Main Event gets underway the following day. Last year’s game saw participation by Paul Gresel, Bart Lybaert and Goert Metaal, but it was a relatively unfamiliar face that won the tournament. Eyal Bensimhon won first place and €112,709. He has since gained fame and notoriety – especially due to his signature pink bunny hood – and has gone on to win several large events, including a first-place finish at the €550 NLHE Monster Stack tournament at the WSOP International Circuit in Rozvadov last October.

