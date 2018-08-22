2018 River Poker Series kicks off in Oklahoma

POKER

It’s difficult to follow the success of the annual WSOP series of tournament, but one organization has managed to make a name for itself. The River Poker Series is an annual festival held at the WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackersville, Oklahoma, and offers a range of tournaments plus additional satellites. The series culminates in the $2,500 River Poker Series Main Event, which will offer a guaranteed prize pool of at least $2 million.

Last year, the series only offered eight different tournaments. The festival’s popularity has caused organizers to reconsider the lineup and ultimately pushed the number of activities up to 11. Event buy-ins range from $230 to $1,100, with the exception of the main event, and there are also a number of additional $550 “Mega” tournaments that could provide the winner with entry into the main event.

The festival kicks off today and runs through September 4. While most tournaments are open only to players who are at least 21 years old, the River Poker Series has the distinction of being able to accept anyone 18 years old or older.

The complete lineup is as follows:

Aug. 22 12 p.m. – $340 Turbo Bounty

Aug. 23 12 p.m. – $450 NLHE Monster Stack Day 1a

Aug. 24 12 p.m. – $450 NLHE Monster Stack Day 1b

Aug. 25 12 p.m. – $450 NLHE Monster Stack Day 1c

Aug. 26 1 p.m. – $450 NLHE Monster Stack Day 2

Aug. 27 12 p.m. – $450 PLO

Aug. 27 7 p.m. – $230 Super Turbo Bounty

Aug. 28 12 p.m. – $340 NLH

Aug. 28 7 p.m. – $230 Super Turbo Bounty

Aug. 29 12 p.m. – $560 NLH Deep Stack Day 1

Aug. 29 7 p.m. – $230 Super Turbo Bounty

Aug. 30 12 p.m. – $560 NLH Deep Stack Final Day

Aug. 31 12 p.m. – $1,100 Turbo Bounty Survivor

Sept. 1 12 p.m. – $2,500 Main Event Day 1a

Sept. 2 12 p.m. – $2,500 Main Event Day 1b

Sept. 3 12 p.m. – $2,500 Main Event Day 2

Sept. 3 3 p.m. – $1,100 Turbo Bounty

Sept. 4 12 p.m. – $2,500 Main Event Final Day

Last year, the main event turned into an international affair as players from as far away as India, China and Germany descended on the WinStar. There were a total of 926 entries which helped to push the $2-million guarantee up to $2.17 million. Ben Zamani, who has won two WSOP bracelets and is last year’s WPT Player of the Year, took down the event for $347,134.

