Betting on Sports 2018 aims to break previous year’s attendance records

Betting on Sports 2018 is gearing up to become the biggest sports betting conference that the industry has ever seen as it aims to shatter its 2017 record number of delegates, exhibitors and top-level industry speakers.

SBC Events, the organizer behind the successful run of Betting on Sports in the previous years, has invited more than 2,500 delegates, speakers and exhibitors to come at this year’s conference, which will take place on September 18-21 at the Olympia London.

Organizers noted that 1,300 people attended last year’s conference, up 100 percent from the number of those who attended the inaugural edition of Betting on Sports. This year, organizers are aiming to set a new record for Betting on Sports 2018 conference by featuring five conferences—Betting on Sports, ESI London, Casino Beats Summit, AffiliateFEST and Sponsorship Forum—during the four-day event.

SBC Events also will hold a standalone event for the much anticipated Sport Betting Hall of Fame during the Betting on Sports week for the first time since its inception in 2016.

More than 200 speakers are set to grace the event to give their insights on key topics such as leadership, sports, sponsorship, esports, affiliates, regulation, compliance, integrity, data and trading, making it a ‘must attend’ event for members of the sports, betting and gaming industries.

The line-up include key industry figures like Jason Robins, CEO, DraftKings; Anthony Werkman, CEO, Betway; Jesper Karrbrink, CEO, Mr Green; Paris Smith, CEO, Pinnacle; Richard Flint, CEO, Skybet; Per Widerstrom, CEO, Fortuna Group; Kresimir Spajic, SVP Online Gaming, Hard Rock International; George Daskalakis, founder & CEO, Stoiximan & Betano; and Constantinos Antonopoulos, vice chairman, Intralot.

Also attending Betting on Sports 2018 are Mark Blandford, founder, Sportingbet; Fabio Schiavolin, CEO, Snaitech; Matthew Porter, CEO, Professional Darts Corporation; Bill Mummery, executive director, SBOBet; Len Brown, chief legal officer, PGA Tour; Snooker Legend Ronnie O’Sullivan; and Matt Scarrott, Director of Sportsbook, BetVictor.

“Betting on Sports has quickly become a must attend event for anyone involved in the betting business. This year, we’ve worked tirelessly to build and improve in all areas, to the point where the conference and exhibition now take up two full floors of Olympia,” SBC Managing Director Andrew McCarron said in a statement.

For enquiries regarding registration, sponsorship, and exhibition opportunities, please visit the official Betting on Sports 2018 website.

