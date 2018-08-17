Over 200 participants already registered for SGS 2018

PRESS RELEASES

17 August 2018, Johannesburg, South Africa/ Stockholm, Sweden: Eventus International announced today that they already have over 60 companies and 200 participants for their latest addition to their series of gaming shows, the Scandinavian Gaming Show.

The entire gambling sector is buzzing with excitement for next year’s reregulation of the Swedish Gambling industry that will begin in January next year. This reregulation in Sweden will open up a number of opportunities for local entrepreneurs and gambling companies who can now operate in their own country.

Sensing the building excitement in the region over a year ago, Managing Director of Eventus International – Yudi Soetjiptadi – decided to announce Eventus International’s first venture into a completely new region, Scandinavia.

The first ever Scandinavian Gaming Show will be held at Stockholmsmässan in Stockholm, Sweden from 5-6 September and has already brought together over 60 companies and 200 participants together to discuss the exciting opportunities that await all stakeholders who are open to expanding their operations in the Scandinavian Gaming industry.

“Seats are selling fast! It’s been one of our top selling shows of the year so far and the registration list continues to get longer. At the current rate that registrations are coming in, we are preparing for a packed audience” – Yudi Soetjiptadi, Managing Director, Eventus International

To view Eventus International’s full list of participants and companies, please go to the Scandinavian Gaming Show website.

To avoid missing the first show in the Scandinavian Gaming Show series, register at the link or contact Eventus International.

About the event:

Now is the time to forge new partnerships in the Swedish and Scandinavian market.

The Swedish parliamentary votes in 2018 and the coming re-regulation, to be enforced from January 2019, will create numerous possibilities for the gaming sector. Sweden and Stockholm in particular will be one of the biggest iGaming hotspots of Europe and the world. Taking these momentous developments into account, Eventus International decided late last year to organise The Scandinavian Gaming Show.

The Scandinavian Gaming Show has a clear objective in mind: to help create a safe, regulated and responsible gaming environment, while opening up the market to the game-changing technological innovations our shows are known for.

New technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Daily Fantasy Sports, eSports Betting, and VR Casinos are set to change the Gaming landscape forever. As these developments create massive opportunities and pose notable threats, we seek to provide the market with an unbiased programme that explores both sides of the coin. At Eventus International, we aim to equip delegates with the practical skills required to succeed in the age of the 4th Industrial Revolution.

The Scandinavian Gaming Show will be attended by local and international gaming sector operators, software providers, payment gateway providers, fraud and AML experts, Lawyers, Gaming regulators, legislators, government officials and iGaming innovators from around the world, Compliance officers.

Register now to be part of the very first The Scandinavian Gaming Show!

Contact Eventus International’s Marketing Director; Lou Mari Burnett to find out how Eventus International can raise your profile in the Scandinavian Market

Lou-Mari Burnett

Marketing Director

Eventus International

Email: loumari@eventus-international.com

Phone: +27829075850

Comments