Three months to go until the 6th annual BiG Africa Supershow

6 August 2018, Johannesburg, South Africa/ Stockholm, Sweden

Eventus International is excited to announce its agenda format and prospective speakers for the 6th Annual BiG Africa Supershow, which will be held at Emperors Palace from 5-6 November 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

To say that Africa is an untapped market for the gaming sector would truly be an outdated statement. More and more operators join the competition every year, and Africa’s rapid increase in infrastructure development and internet access is connecting the continent like never before, which is creating even more opportunities for the rise of new stakeholders.

The BiG Africa Supershow will include the 6th installment of the Betting & iGaming Africa Summit, with a brand-new additional conference stream dedicated to Casino Marketing & Hospitality. Attendees will be joined together for discussions related to the gaming sector at large and then break off to individual stages for discussions about Sports Betting and Land-based casino & hospitality management respectively.

“By bringing the entire gaming sector eco-system together under the same roof, we will create more opportunities for exchanges of ideas between the sports betting and casino sectors. We want to give everyone the answers they’ve been looking for and the tools to survive and thrive in African market for years to come.” – Jordan Crossley, Conference Producer, Eventus International

Jordan then gave the media a break-down of all the sessions and topics that attendees will be able to experience at the summit:

Combined Sessions

● Insights into Africa’s Regulations: A Full African Report of the gaming sector

● Investing in Gaming: A Safe Bet or a High Risk?

● Masterclass Session: How to extend player life cycles

● Responsible Gambling: How It Sustains the longevity of the sector

Break-away sessions

Sports Betting

● Alignment of Legislation into technological advancement

● What technologies are the best fit for the African market?

● Using Analytics to Improve Your Affiliate Marketing Programmes

● Round Table Q & A Session: Advice from Africa’s Betting & iGaming (BiG) icons

Casino & Hospitality

● What are Junkets and How do you attract more of them?

● What players want – Making gaming machines more entertaining

● How other forms of entertainment boost casino revenue

● 10 Star Service – How to create memorable experiences with guests

Networking events

● BiG Africa Gaming Awards Ceremony 2018

● Exhibition Tour

● Networking Drinks

● BiG Africa SuperShow Networking Party

Eventus International was the first to take gambling conferences seriously in the African market and have proved their determination to keep the African market happy by making both conferences 100% FREE to attend for South African gaming industry professionals.

“We are here to stay. Our events were the first to showcase the immense size and complexity of the African market 6 years ago and we will not stop. Unlike Europe – marketing techniques, operational requirements and technological suitability is completely different for each country in Africa. That’s what we give our attendees, region relevant, information and tools they want… and a massive afterparty to wrap a year of good events in Africa” – Yudi Soetjiptadi, MD, Eventus International.

Bookmakers, casino operators, gaming regulators, government associations, software solution providers, affiliate marketers, fintech companies and leading stakeholders in the gaming sector are all going to be at the BiG Supershow, and you should too!

