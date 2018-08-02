Eventus International announces all star speakers and topics for SGS 2018

PRESS RELEASES

2 August 2018, Johannesburg, South Africa – With just a month to go before the inaugural Scandinavian Gaming Show comes to Sweden in September, Eventus International made an exciting announcement this morning. The Eventus Media team (a division of Eventus International) announced the entire line up of speakers and topics that you will get to see at Stockholmsmässan, Stockholm, Sweden from 5-6 September 2018, for the Scandinavian Gaming Show.

With the help of Scandinavia’s leading sports betting and casino operators, gaming regulators, associations and software providers, the conference producer of the summit was able to identify the biggest opportunities and how to make the most of them when entering the Scandinavian market.

Day One

Session 1: Regulation and Legislation

● The upcoming reregulation in Sweden – what it entails

● Regulatory Cooperation: How can other jurisdictions assist Sweden with regulation?

● How to be successful in a newly regulated market

● How will Swedish Authorities deal with challenges linked to Responsible Gambling and Money Laundering?

Session 2: Technology and innovation

● Emerging Tech in Gambling: Blockchain

● Re-imagining the Online Casino

● Daily Fantasy Sport and eSports Betting: The New Era of Sports Betting Platforms

Day Two

Session 3: Marketing and Operations

● How to work with new Swedish marketing rules

● What’s next for payments in gaming?

● Diversity and inclusion in the gaming sector

● How do we adapt to changes in customer behaviour?

Session 4: Leadership and Strategy

● Regulatory and data challenges of biometrics and A.I

● Betting Integrity – Overcoming Match-fixing

● Roundtable Discussion: Lessons in Best Industry Practice

This new format agenda ensures that there is an even mix of subject matter throughout the conference and gives the audience a natural flow of ideas from one topic to the next. It also makes it easier for delegates to plan meeting around their interests.

“After producing a number of events for Eventus International, I realized that every sector has four main subject areas that are interesting to A-level executives; regulation and legislation, innovation and technology, marketing and operations, and leadership and strategy. Gaining the most relevant and up-to-date information on these four topic areas is crucial to thriving and surviving in any market. Especially in soon-to-be newly regulated markets such as Sweden” – Jordan Crossley, Conference Producer, Eventus International

Eventus International is proud of the fantastic networking opportunities that attendees will get to experience at the summit. As an attendee, you will have the opportunity to meet and gain the perspectives of 25 of Scandinavia’s leading experts in gaming, law, marketing and technology.

The star-studded line-up is as follows:

1. Alessandro Fried, Chairman, BtoBet

2. Andrew Cochrane, Chief Commercial Officer, SBTech

3. Bodil Ehlers, Partner and CEO, Kastell Advokatbyrå AB

4. Bill Pascrell III, Strategic Advisor/Public & Government Affairs Professional/ Lobbyist, Princeton Public Affairs Group, Inc.

5. Christina Thakor-Rankin, Principal Consultant, 1710 Gaming Ltd

6. Daniel Gruederich, CEO and Founder, Sportsbookcloud

7. Hampus Hagglof, CEO, FSport

8. Jan Feuerhake, Lawyer/Rechtsanwalt, Taylor Wessing

9. Jake Williams, Director, Sportradar

10. Jenny Nilzon, CEO, Swedish Gambling Association

11. Jindřich Rajchl, CEO, Funtasy sports

12. Johan Sigurdsson, Business Development Consultant, Microgaming

13. Michael Mrak, Head of Department for Corporate Governance Coordination and Compliance, Casinos Austria AG

14. Malin Persson, Associate, Kastell Advokatbyrå AB

15. Micheal Doyle CMO, PVP.ME

16. Magnus Silfverberg, CEO, Bisnode AB

17. Michael Pedersen, CEO and Co-founder, Letsbet.com, iGaming Idol, Pioneer Play

18. Stefan Widmark, Partner, Kastell Advokatbyrå AB

19. Sverker Skogberg, Senior Vice President, PAF

20. Marc Wood, Owner, Gambler Analytics

21. Henric Andersson, CEO and Co-founder of SuprNation

22. Carsten Muth, General Counsel & Head of compliance, Lotto24

23. Per Jaldung, Chairman, European Casino Association

24. Iosif Galea, Regulatory Compliance Specialist & Key Official, GamblingConsultantMalta

25. Jack Symons, CEO and Founder, Gamban

26. Ihor Kolodyuk, CTO, DiceyBit

Lastly, the Scandinavian Gaming Show would not be the success it is going to be without all the companies who will be attending:

Don’t miss this opportunity to register for the inaugural Scandinavian Gaming Show. Get a 10% discount when registering for SGS2018 before Friday 3 August 2018.

Only 5 exhibition stands left for the Scandinavian Gaming Show!

With the upcoming re-regulation of the Swedish gambling sector coming up in January next year, everyone is rushing to get the best software and solutions to be ready for when they are open for business. The Scandinavian Gaming Show is in the right place at the right time to ensure that software providers and new operators can secure partnerships long before next year.

About the event:

Now is the time to forge new partnerships in the Swedish and Scandinavian market.

The Swedish parliamentary votes in 2018 and the coming re-regulation, to be enforced from January 2019, will create numerous possibilities for the gaming sector. Sweden and Stockholm in particular will be one of the biggest iGaming hotspots of Europe and the world. Taking these momentous developments into account, Eventus International decided late last year to organise The Scandinavian Gaming Show.

The Scandinavian Gaming Show has a clear objective in mind: to help create a safe, regulated and responsible gaming environment, while opening up the market to the game-changing technological innovations our shows are known for.

New technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Daily Fantasy Sports, eSports Betting, and VR Casinos are set to change the Gaming landscape forever. As these developments create massive opportunities and pose notable threats, we seek to provide the market with an unbiased programme that explores both sides of the coin. At Eventus International, we aim to equip delegates with the practical skills required to succeed in the age of the 4th Industrial Revolution.

The Scandinavian Gaming Show will be attended by local and international gaming sector operators, software providers, payment gateway providers, fraud and AML experts, Lawyers, Gaming regulators, legislators, government officials and iGaming innovators from around the world, Compliance officers.

Register now to be part of the very first The Scandinavian Gaming Show!

Register: https://www.eventus-international.com/scandinavian

