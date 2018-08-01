CONFERENCES

CoinGeek.com Bitcoin Rebirth Party

To celebrate the day that Bitcoin returned to its original roots, CoinGeek.com will be hosting a Bitcoin Rebirth Party in a secret location in London on August 1. Fellow Bitcoin BCH enthusiasts will be celebrating at organized parties in Hong Kong, Paris and beyond, making August 1st a true global celebration.

In the words of our sister site CoinGeek.com, CoinGeek founder Calvin Ayre describes the upcoming August 1 event as “a great moment in the history of money.” It’s also a good time to remind the Bitcoin BCH community that the work is far from over—there still the need to fully restore the original Bitcoin protocol and lock it down to preserve the “battle-tested” protocol.

What: CoinGeek.com Bitcoin Rebirth Party

When: August 1, 2018

Where: Secret Location in London

Tickets: Invite only

Gaming, Racing & Wagering Australia (GRWA)

Now in its 9th year, GRWA brings together Australia’s sports betting, racing, wagering gaming and lottery executives to discuss the latest developments and regulations in their region and beyond. The event is held across the street from the Australasian Gaming Expo, making it easy for delegates to widen their networking circle while they are in town.

The three-day conference program will cover topics such as blockchain and crypto currencies, eSports, marketing strategies, future predictions and the latest innovations in Australia’s betting market. Delegates will enjoy an official poker tournament on the first night of the event, followed by networking drinks on the second night.

What: GRWA

When: August 13-15, 2018

Where: L’Aqua, Darling Harbour, Sydney

Register: Online

