Gambling.com Group appoints Matti Metsola as head of legal

Gambling.com Group Plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Matti Metsola for the newly created role of Head of Legal. Metsola joins the group from Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) where he served as GiG’s first General Counsel.

Metsola says: “The affiliate sector is among the most dynamic parts of the online gaming industry right now with vast opportunities coming along thick and fast, including the prospect of a large, legal sports betting market in the United States. With its visionary leadership Gambling.com Group is in prime position to capitalize on those developments, and I’m thrilled to become part of it.”

Metsola is a familiar name in the industry, having over 10 years of experience both as a legal practitioner and in-house counsel for prominent companies like Unibet (now Kindred Group), Mr Green and GiG.

Charles Gillespie, CEO of Gambling.com Group welcomes Metsola to the company, “We are happy to see Matti join the team and bring with him a wealth of experience from managing demanding regulatory projects in the industry.”

Gambling.com Group Plc is a multi-award winning provider of digital marketing services for the global iGaming industry. Founded in 2006, the group has a workforce of over 70 and operates from offices in Dublin, Tampa, Monaco and Malta. The group publishes websites that offer comparisons and reviews of online gambling websites in 14 national markets in 8 languages. Players use these resources to select which online gambling operators they should trust to offer a safe and honest online gambling experience. The group’s publishing assets include the leading iGaming industry portal, Gambling.com as well as Bookies.com and the CasinoSource℠ series of portals, among many others.

