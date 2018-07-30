US casino’s app allows real-money gambling from anywhere, but with a catch

CASINO

A casino in Auburn, Washington, has taken an innovative approach to increase its customer base and bring the action to the client. The Muckleshoot Casino, in conjunction with Playport Gaming Systems, is launching a new app that allows gamblers to purchase games and place bets with real money from anywhere. While it sounds like it would be an enticing and viable solution to virtually anyone, there is one catch that might make things a little complicated—to play or collect winnings, the gambler must conduct the transactions while physically at the casino.

The casino will offer real-money games such as Bingo and others that aren’t played against the house. There are already a number of similar apps out there, but this is the first that requires a gambler to be present at the casino to deposit or to cash out. It is certainly a little more than inconvenient; not many would want to fly to Washington state just to make a deposit or cash out $300 in winnings.

Playport already has similar operations in Mexico. This will be its first casino-integrated operation in the United States, and the company notes that the games will be available directly from Playport’s point-of-sale and loyalty platforms.

Muckleshoot Casino is owned and operated by the Muckleshoot Indian tribe. As such, it isn’t subject to state laws. This is a bonus win for the casino, since a number of companies in Washington are currently facing lawsuits over casino-style games. Those companies, while not offering real-money gambling, are said to be in violation of Washington gambling laws, said to be some of the tightest laws in the country.

The games to be offered by Muckleshoot are classified as “Class II” gambling activities under federal U.S. law. These activities are only regulated by federal and tribal authorities, not by the state, allowing Muckleshoot a greater amount of leeway in providing the games.

Playport uses proprietary technology to provide a real-money gambling solution for casinos and lottery retailers. Through strategic partnerships with a number of partners, the company now operates in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Playport has begun a push in the U.S., in particular with tribal casinos, and is a member of the National Indian Gaming Association.

