Leander teams up with Pala Interactive for North American content distribution

London, 18-July: Leander has expanded its exposure to the North American market after signing a distribution deal for its content with Pala Interactive LLC.

The deal will see Leander’s extensive catalogue games and those of its partners available for play on the CanPlayCasino offering. An online gaming website powered by the Pala Interactive gaming platform and operated by the Abenakis du Wolinak first nation.

Steven Matsell, Chief Executive at Leander Games, said the agreement was important given the pace of developments in the US with regard to gaming and betting.

“Pala are among a handful of North American gaming operators which are cleverly positioned when it comes to opportunities in North America and we are delighted they have seen the potential in our library of exciting content.”

The Leander Games LeGa remote gaming server supplies client operators with a selection of third-party and in-house games including the popular Ave Caesar game.

Best-in-class

Jim Ryan, Chief Executive at Pala Interactive said that adding content from Leander Games and its partners was an important step when it comes to offering the best-in-class to its players.

“The focus has already switched to who can provide what in the North America and we are delighted to be adding such high-class games,” he said.

“This deal brings with it a wealth of games and content, ready-made for our players. I know from previous experience that originality in content is vital when it comes to both attracting and retaining players, so we are delighted to be able to rely upon the Leander resource and, of course, the company’s exciting slate of future releases.”

Contact: Steven Matsell, Chief Executive, Leander Games Email: steven.matsell@leandergames.com

Leander Games: Leander Games is an independent gaming company whose mission is to deliver innovative game content to market more quickly than other solutions. The company’s LeGa Remote Gaming Server (RGS) has been developed using the latest technology and making it fast, flexible and scalable. It is accredited and licensed by both the UK Gambling Commission and the Alderney Gaming Control Commission and has the Security Audit ISO 27001. The platform runs with 30 languages and ISO 4217 currencies. Leander’s Game Studio creates high-quality video slots with innovative concepts and feature matched with top quality art and balanced mathematics. Partner games are aggregated to provide operators with the best and most innovative games.

About Pala Interactive

Pala Interactive is an online social and real money gaming software development company that was founded in 2013 in anticipation of the burgeoning social and real money gaming opportunity in the United States. Focused on delivering an excellent player experience through our proprietary platforms for our partners and customers, Pala Interactive plans to be a material market participant in both the US online social gaming and regulated realmoney online gaming markets. Pala’s majority shareholder is the Pala Band of Mission Indians which owns and operates the Pala Casino Spa and Resort in Pala, California.

