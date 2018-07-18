Aruze taps Walker Digital for RFID-based casino gaming chips

BUSINESS

Gaming device maker Aruze Gaming America Inc. will test the waters of the casino chip market with a little help from radio frequency identification (RFID) technology.

On Tuesday, Aruze announced it has inked a licensing deal with casino game automation company Walker Digital Table Systems LLC (WDTS) in June, allowing the game device maker to use the latter’s phase jitter modulation 3.0 (PJM3.0) RFID chip technology.

Las Vegas-based WDTS provides automation for live-dealt casino games for game security, accuracy and efficiency, while delivering the player’s preferred live gaming experience. In 2015, the company licensed its RFID tag technology to casino currency and table layout company Matsui Gaming Machine Co Ltd.

Aruze has touted PJM3.0 to be “the fastest, most secure, and most reliable RFID technology in the world for gaming applications.” PJM3.0 can read tags embedded on chips faster compared to other technologies because of its robust and high frequency signals, according to the Aruze.

The company said it will be using PJM3.0 in its new line of casino gaming chips that it plans to launch in the fourth quarter of 2018. Aruze also plans to conduct the first product installation in a casino venue in October.

“We intend to be a major market disrupter, with the best technologies and prices that are often half that our competitors are charging. Walker Digital’s PJM3.0TM technology coupled with our chips allows us to provide a turnkey product to our customers,” Aruze Gaming America President Eric Persson said in a statement.

The WDTS deal comes a month after Aruze announced that it is expanding its presence on the European continent.

Early this month, Aruze reported that it had secured a license from the Cyprus National Gaming and Casino Supervision Commission to operate and supply gaming machines in the Republic of Cyprus Integrated Casino Resort (ICR) and its subsidiaries on May 15.

Before that, the Hellenic Gaming Commission (HGC) approved Aruze’s request to operate as a gaming related contractor in Greece. Persson said Aruze is forging partnerships with the best companies in “the new areas” as it expands its business.

