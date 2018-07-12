AmTote announces full-service US sports betting platform in partnership with Sportradar

PRESS RELEASES

Hunt Valley, Maryland – July 12th, 2018 – AmTote International, Inc. and Sportradar announced today an agreement that enables AmTote to provide comprehensive sports betting services, including trading and risk management, across the U.S. marketplace. AmTote, which is wholly owned by The Stronach Group, is the North American racing industry’s wagering technology and services leader. Sportradar is the worldwide leader in B2B Managed Trading Services (MTS) and sports data delivery solutions.

While AmTote is best known in the U.S. for its pari-mutuel wagering services, it also operates a fixed-odds sports betting platform in the international marketplace. Annually, AmTote processes in excess of $8 billion in pari-mutuel wagers in North America through AmTote’s Spectrum® platform, and approximately $5 billion globally in fixed-odds sports wagers through the existing fixed-odds sports betting capabilities of this same Spectrum® System.

Under the announced agreement, Sportradar’s globally tested and proven MTS platform will be integrated into AmTote’s Spectrum® System, thereby providing the critical event and risk management elements across all relevant sports, while supporting both pre-event and in-play wagering capabilities. These capabilities will be available for both cash-based and account-based wagering.

This full-service sports betting solution will allow AmTote and its customers in the U.S. to quickly leverage their existing infrastructures for sports wagering purposes – including the thousands of already deployed AmTote wagering terminals, digital interface platforms (online/mobile), administrative devices, backend and peripheral platforms, and their complex connecting support networks.

In addition to marketing its full-service sports betting solution to the numerous racetracks across the country that already utilize AmTote’s pari-mutuel services, as well as potential new clients, AmTote will also provide its sports betting solution to The Stronach Group’s wholly-owned advance deposit wagering platform, Xpressbet.

“We have long looked forward to the day that we could fully leverage our Spectrum® wagering platform for our traditional customer market in the U.S., combining its extensive fixed-odds sports betting capabilities with our pari-mutuel products. The addition of Sportradar to our solution provides a truly best-in-class turnkey product that will allow AmTote’s U.S. customers to implement sports betting in a manner that integrates seamlessly into their existing infrastructure and operations,” said AmTote’s president, Keith Johnson.

“We are extremely pleased to be supporting AmTote’s sports betting platform with our MTS services. Our teams have been working closely together over the last few months and we look forward to helping AmTote customers to make the most of the sports betting opportunity across the US,” Sportradar’s Vice President of Sales, Neale Deeley said.

ABOUT AMTOTE INTERNATIONAL, INC.

AmTote International, Inc. is a technology and professional services company based in Hunt Valley, MD. Wholly-owned by The Stronach Group, AmTote develops software, manufactures hardware, and operates systems for pari-mutuel and fixed odds wagering operators sites around the globe and on the Internet.

ABOUT THE STRONACH GROUP

The Stronach Group is an industry leader in world-class horse racing, entertainment and pari-mutuel wagering technology. Within their portfolio of racing and gaming businesses, the Company holds some of the greatest brands in the industry including; Santa Anita Park, “The Great Race Place,” Pimlico Race Course, home of the legendary Preakness Stakes; Gulfstream Park, one of Florida’s newest entertainment destination centers, and home to the $16-million Pegasus World Cup Invitational, the world’s richest thoroughbred horse race; Laurel Park; Golden Gate Fields; Portland Meadows; and Rosecroft Raceway.

The Stronach Group is an industry leader in pari-mutuel technology, through its subsidiaries AmTote and Xpressbet, and is a major distributor of horse racing content to a global audience through Monarch Content Management. The award winning Adena Springs is the breeding and training facility of The Stronach Group with stables in Kentucky, Florida and Ontario. For more on The Stronach Group, visit www.stronachgroup.com.

ABOUT SPORTRADAR

Sportradar is a global leader in understanding and leveraging the power of sports data and digital content for its clients around the world. We provide cutting-edge solutions and services to media companies, bookmakers, sports federations and state authorities. We are a truly international organization, employing over 2,000 people in more than 30 locations around the world. Our rapid growth is driven by technological innovation and a deep understanding of our clients’ business needs.

It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1000 companies in over 100 countries. We occupy a unique position at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries:

– Under the Betradar brand name, we are the leading provider of live data services to the betting industry, offering products to suit every business: from data collection through to fully managed trading services.

– With our Live Channel, backed by our extensive portfolio of audio-visual rights, we offer round-the-clock coverage of live sports content streamed to betting websites and betting shops around the world.

– We are leaders in the provision of Virtual Sports content and sports betting games, with customizable solutions offering the ideal mix of realism, profitability and punter appeal.

– Our focus on technology and innovation has made us a premium partner for the media industry, offering sports content solutions for online and mobile customers, from live scores and statistics, to match visualizations and apps.

– Uniquely in our industry, we also leverage our data to provide betting monitoring services to sports federations and law enforcement agencies to help in the fight against match-fixing. In the field of sports integrity, we are now firmly established as the world’s leading supplier.

More information can be found on www.sportradar.com.

