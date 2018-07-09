Hero Gaming launches a new brand

PRESS RELEASES

A new tech platform creates opportunities for further growth.

The Malta based gaming group Hero Gaming is famous for its unique combination of online-based betting and storytelling. The company is the founder of the well-established online casinos Casino Heroes and the sports betting site Betser.

Now, another brand is launched under the company’s umbrella – Speedy Casino. The online casino stands out by offering a gaming experience without hassle and is one of the most available and fastest casinos in the market by applying so-called Pay’n Play. Players do not need to create accounts, they can access the game platform directly by signing in by BankID.

Tomas Bäckman, CEO of Hero Gaming, comments:

“Our vision is to always create the best entertainment with our games. Innovation is a keyword for us, and now we have found a way to combine casino gaming with speed and security. We need to make it easy for our players without reducing entertainment, which Speedy Casino is a good example of.”

Hero Gaming has carefully analyzed what players demand and have developed Speedy Casino based on it. The technology platform behind it also provides full flexibility to meet trends in the market.

“We have previously stated our intention to make an IPO with Hero Gaming. We are now continuing to create the technical foundation that will enable continued strong growth, both in Scandinavia and in more international markets,” concludes Tomas Bäckman.

About Hero Gaming

Hero Gaming was founded by Georg Westin in 2014 and quickly established itself as a leader in creating high-level entertainment by combining the thrill of gaming with money with mechanics often found in other games that does not use betting. Today, the company primarily operates the online casino Casino Heroes, the sports betting site Betser and the latest addition Speedy Casino. Hero Gaming has grown significantly in recent years and now has about 110 employees. Of these, 40 work with technology and product development from the company’s Experience Center, and 70 people work with gaming

