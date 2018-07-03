PRESS RELEASES

Press release in relation to the settlement of database right infringement proceedings brought by Sportradar against Betconstruct and others

Sportradar is an established and well-respected technology innovator within the sports sector, providing data, content and streaming services to betting and media customers around the world. At the core of Sportradar’s business are the specialist collection, management and distribution of sports data.

The Sportradar group of companies have together invested a great deal of time, energy and resource into the creation and management of proprietary databases of sports data, often in partnership with national and international rights holders such as the International Tennis Federation (the ITF), the international governing body of tennis (further details below).

Sportradar has recently settled legal proceedings issued in the High Court in London on 29 September 2017 against Betconstruct and two bookmakers in relation to their use of live tennis data from ITF events and tournaments which was not licensed by Sportradar or the ITF to Betconstruct or the two bookmakers.

Betconstruct, the two bookmakers, and Sportradar have reached a confidential agreement to resolve all claims involving historic use of ITF live data, with Betconstruct paying Sportradar an undisclosed monetary sum and agreeing to take a licence from Sportradar in relation to data from the ITF database going forward with the right to grant sub-licences to the two bookmakers to use the data.

By issuing proceedings, Sportradar has underlined its firm belief in the central importance and value of databases, and the database right, to this industry, and as a global data and content business it will take all necessary and available steps, in any jurisdiction, to protect its database rights against unauthorised use.

The agreement reached also demonstrates that all parties to the proceedings are firmly committed to the integrity of the sports betting ecosystem, and that Betconstruct and the two bookmakers support Sportradar’s desire to enable fans to enjoy sports betting in a safe and quality assured environment.

ABOUT SPORTRADAR

Sportradar is a global leader in understanding and leveraging the power of sports data and digital content for its clients around the world. We provide cutting-edge solutions and services to media companies, bookmakers, sports federations and state authorities. We are a truly international organisation, employing over 2,000 people in more than 30 locations around the world. Our rapid growth is driven by technological innovation and a deep understanding of our clients’ business needs.

It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1000 companies in over 100 countries. We occupy a unique position at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries:

– Under the Betradar brand name, we are the leading provider of live data services to the betting industry, offering products to suit every business: from data collection through to fully managed trading services.

– With our Live Channel, backed by our extensive portfolio of audio-visual rights, we offer round-the-clock coverage of live sports content streamed to betting websites and betting shops around the world.

– We are leaders in the provision of Virtual Sports content and sports betting games, with customisable solutions offering the ideal mix of realism, profitability and punter appeal.

– Our focus on technology and innovation has made us a premium partner for the media industry, offering sports content solutions for online and mobile customers, from live scores and statistics, to match visualisations and apps.

– Uniquely in our industry, we also leverage our data to provide betting monitoring services to sports federations and law enforcement agencies to help in the fight against match-fixing. In the field of sports integrity, we are now firmly established as the world’s leading supplier.

